UVM Among Peace Corps’ 2017 Top Volunteer-Producing Colleges & Universities

News Release — Peace Corps

Feb. 28, 2017

Contact:

Emily Webb, Public Affairs Specialist

Peace Corps East Region Office

212.352.5455

[email protected]

NEW YORK – Today, the Peace Corps announced that the University of Vermont ranked No. 8 among medium size schools on the agency’s 2017 Top Volunteer-Producing Colleges and Universities list. This is the ninth consecutive year that UVM has ranked among the top medium size schools, with 29 UVM alumni currently volunteering worldwide.

In addition, Vermont ranked No. 1 among Peace Corps’ top volunteer-producing states in 2016, while the Burlington-South Burlington metro area ranked No. 2 for the highest number of volunteers per capita.

“Peace Corps service is an unparalleled leadership opportunity that enables college and university alumni to use the creative-thinking skills they developed in school to make an impact in communities around the world,” Acting Peace Corps Director Sheila Crowley said. “Many college graduates view Peace Corps as a launching pad for their careers because volunteers return home with the cultural competency and entrepreneurial spirit sought after in most fields.”

Service in the Peace Corps is a life-defining, hands-on leadership experience that offers volunteers the opportunity to travel to a community overseas and make a lasting difference in the lives of others. Since the Peace Corps’ founding in 1961, 895 alumni from UVM have traveled abroad to serve as volunteers.

UVM has actively partnered with the Peace Corps to further the agency’s recruitment efforts on campus, particularly in launching the undergraduate certificate program known as Peace Corps Prep. Undergraduate students enrolled in the Peace Corps Prep program at UVM combine targeted coursework with hands-on experience, building the competencies needed to become competitive Peace Corps applicants and international development professionals.

Sydney Groth graduated from UVM in 2013 served as an education volunteer in Panama. “I was always so impressed with the people, students and professors I came across at UVM. There was always such a hunger to learn and help others, which greatly impacted my decision to join Peace Corps. I learned to love Latin America from my studies and I was eager to put to practice my cross cultural studies and language skills,” Groth said.

This year’s rankings follow the launch of a refreshed brand platform that underscores the agency’s commitment to putting the user experience first and makes the Peace Corps more accessible to audiences through the platforms they already use. A simple and personal Peace Corps application process can be completed online in about one hour. Applicants can learn more about service opportunities by assignment area, country and departure date by visiting the Peace Corps website and connecting with a recruiter.

The Peace Corps ranks its top volunteer-producing colleges and universities annually according to the size of the student body. Below find the top five schools in each category and the number of alumni currently serving as Peace Corps volunteers. The Peace Corps ranks its top volunteer-producing colleges and universities annually according to the size of the student body. Below find the top five schools in each category and the number of alumni currently serving as Peace Corps volunteers. View the complete 2017 rankings of the top 25 schools in each category here and find an interactive map that shows where alumni from each college and university are serving here.

Large Colleges & Universities – Total Volunteers:

More than 15,000 undergraduates

1. University of Wisconsin–Madison 87

2. University of Washington 73

3. University of Minnesota 70

4. University of Michigan 60

5. University of Florida 58

Medium Colleges & Universities – Total Volunteers:

Between 5,000 and 15,000 undergraduates

1. American University 54

2. Western Washington University 48

3. The George Washington University 45

4. The College of William & Mary 36

5. Humboldt State University 33

Small Colleges & Universities – Total Volunteers:

Less than 5,000 undergraduates

1. Denison University 16

2. University of Mary Washington 13

2. University of Puget Sound 13

4. St. Mary’s College of Maryland 12

4. Whitworth University 12

4. Hobart and William Smith Colleges 12

Graduate Schools – Total Volunteers:

1. American University 20

1. Tulane University 20

3. University of South Florida 18

4. University of Michigan 15

4. Boston University 15

Historical, Since 1961 – Total Volunteers:

1. University of California, Berkeley 3,640

2. University of Wisconsin–Madison 3,239

3. University of Washington 2,981

4. University of Michigan 2,684

5. University of Colorado Boulder 2,468

*Rankings are calculated based on fiscal year 2016 data as of September 30, 2016, as self-reported by Peace Corps volunteers.

For more information, visit peacecorps.gov and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.