Two New Trustees Join UVM Medical Center Board

News Release — UVM Medical Center

February 27, 2017

BURLINGTON (VT) – The University of Vermont Medical Center Board of Trustees has appointed two new trustees – Thomas Little, attorney and partner at Little & Cicchetti, P.C., and Glen Wright, former partner with KMPG in Burlington, VT, and Washington, DC. These four-year appointments were made at the Board’s December meeting. At the same meeting the Board recognized Russ Tracy, Ph.D., UVM Robert Larner College of Medicine professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine who stepped down at the expiration of his term. Dr. Tracy joined the board in 2009. He has been recognized as a leading researcher advancing understanding in the areas of cardiovascular disease and stroke.

Thomas Little

Thomas A. Little, Esq., joined VSAC in 2002 as Vice President and General Counsel after serving for many years as outside counsel. He was an attorney with the Burlington firm Little & Cicchetti from 1980-2002 and remains of counsel. Mr. Little was a member of the Vermont House of Representatives from 1992-2002, and has chaired the District 4 Environmental Commission (Vermont’s Act 250 land-use permit commission for Chittenden County) since 2003. He has served on the following Boards: University of Vermont (2001-2007), Shelburne Zoning (1986-1996), ECHO at the Leahy Center for Lake Champlain (2003-2010; 2013-present), Visiting Nurse Association (1994-2001), Converse Home (1983-2014), Cathedral Square Housing Corporation, Vermont Center for the Book and Snelling Center for Government.

“Thomas’s deep roots in the community will serve the UVM Medical Center well,” said Scottie Emery-Ginn, UVM Medical Center board chair. “His experience and perspectives are valuable assets to the Board.”

Mr. Little is a member of the Vermont Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, chancellor of the Episcopal Diocese of Vermont and was a member of the Commission on the Future of Vermont’s Justice System in 1999. In Shelburne, where he resides, he serves as Town Meeting Moderator, Justice of the Peace and Board of Civil Authority Chair. He received a bachelor’s degree from Bowdoin College and a law degree from Cornell University.

Glen Wright

Glen A. Wright, CPA, was the Office Managing Partner at KPMG LLP, an accounting firm, from 1993 to 2002. He currently serves on the UVM Medical Center Foundation Board and is an Advisory Board member for the Cardiovascular Research Institute of Vermont. He formerly served as a Board member on the Vermont Economic Progress Council (former Chair), Chair of the Greater Burlington Industrial Corporation, Board member of Cynosure, Inc., Chair of the Town of South Hero Select Board, Board of the Flynn Theatre for the Performing Arts, Vermont Business Roundtable and Burlington YMCA. Mr. Wright graduated from Bentley College in 1971 with a B.S. in Accounting.

“Glen has been a deeply involved long-time supporter of the UVM Medical Center going back to the early 1980s,” said Ginn. “Most recently, Glen and his wife, Rosemarie, made a leadership gift to our new Mother and Baby Unit, which carries their names in honor of their generosity. His commitment to this organization coupled with perspectives born of his business experience will bring a complimentary skill set to this Board’s areas of expertise.”