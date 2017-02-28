Saint Michael’s College March 2017 Calendar

News Release — Saint Michael’s College

February 27, 2017

Contact:

Mark Tarnacki

802.654.2795

[email protected]

(Events are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.)

Wednesday, March 1

Saint Michael’s College and the Society of Saint Edmund will observe Ash Wednesday with Masses at both 11:30 a.m. and at 4:30 p.m. Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent. Lenten booklets and Rice Bowls (please use sign-up sheets) are available in each of the Chapel entrances. Also, this day will be our community Fast for Peace (all day). The community is invited to be mindful of our actions towards peace and unity with those in need by signing up to fast with one another – raising awareness and solidarity for harmony throughout our world. Fast and abstinence are recognized forms of penance which is a way of turning back to God. Fasting guidelines are displayed in the Dining Hall/Alliot or pick up a copy in the Campus Ministry office.

Wednesday, March 1

Saint Michael’s College presents the John Engels Memorial Poetry Reading at 4:30 p.m. in the Saint Edmund’s Hall Farrell Room (3rd floor). The annual John Engels Memorial Poetry Reading will feature a number of his colleagues and friends reading John’s work. John Engels was a beloved colleague and internationally known poet whose memory and work we keep alive each year with this event.

Thursday, March 2

Saint Michael’s College presents Professor Lorrie Smith of the English faculty giving a talk, “Black Texts, White Teacher: Reflections on an Evolving Pedagogy,” from noon to 1 p.m. in Saint Edmund’s Hall Farrell Room. Part of the Faculty Colloquium Series in the Humanities.

Thursday, March 2

Saint Michael’s College presents Common Ground Guest Speaker John Gilroy from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Dion Family Student Center Roy Event Center, on the topic, “I want love, but sometimes it feels like no one sees me.” This intimate workshop covers the intersection of sexuality and disability. It involves discussions surrounding ableism and disability stereotypes (“Ableism” characterizes persons as defined by their disabilities and as inferior to the non-disabled.) This presentation analyzes how ableist thought is often ingrained within our searches for significant others, as well as how we can work together to empower ourselves and work to deconstruct ableist thought and systems within our communities.

Friday, March 3

Saint Michael’s College presents the French film “Le gout d’un pays,” (The Taste of a Country), part of the Quebec Film Series, at 7 p.m. in Cheray Science Hall 101. The screening is made possible thanks to the Quebec Government Office in Boston. The film is shown in French with English subtitles. Is there a connection between making maple syrup and the essence of Québécois identity? This odd question takes an unexpected but entirely relevant turn in Le goût d’un pays. Centered on a poignant dialogue between Gilles Vigneault and Fred Pellerin, the film records the testimonials of amateur and professional producers, creating a tribute to one of our natural treasures. It is also a unique, positive reflection on the relationship between the people of Quebec and the land. There’s no cynical defeatism or idle navel-gazing here: Le goût d’un pays is a clarion call for an awakening of the Québécois people and their love for a land open to all and proud of its natural wealth.

Mondays, March 6, 20, 27, April 3, 10

Rosary for Peace: Please join us in praying the Rosary, a meditative and engaging form of prayer. Beginning at 5 p.m., following the 4:30 daily Mass). Sponsored by Edmundite Campus Ministry. If you have never prayed the Rosary, we will teach you.

Tuesdays, March 7, 21, 28

Please join us for some quiet time before the Blessed Sacrament – Eucharistic Adoration every Tuesday afternoon beginning at 4 p.m. (while classes are in session). Held at the Back Altar Space of the Chapel of Saint Michael the Archangel on Campus.

Monday, March 6

Saint Michael’s College presents a talk by Dr. Maryann Cusimano-Love titled “International Religious Freedom: From Genocide to Peace,” at 4:30 p.m. in the Dion Family Student Center Roy Event Center (3rd floor). Cusimano-Love will discuss the current situation of Religious Freedom in Iraq and other countries in the region. The speaker is an associate professor of international relations at the Catholic University of America and an expert on international security and peacebuilding. She is a member of the advisory board of the Catholic Peacebuilding Network, the core group for the U.S. Department of State’s Working Group on Religion and Foreign Policy, and the United States Catholic Conference of Bishops’ International Justice and Peace Committee. She has served as a fellow at the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom. She has also taught at the Pentagon and consulted for the National Intelligence Council, Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace, UN working group on human trafficking, and served on the board of Jesuit Refugee Services. Her publications include Beyond Sovereignty: Issues for a Global Agenda (2011, fourth edition) and Morality Matters: Ethics and the War on Terrorism (forthcoming). She holds a B.A. from St. Joseph’s University, M.A. from the University of Texas at Austin, and Ph.D. from Johns Hopkins University.

Tuesday, March 7

Saint Michael’s College presents the Annual Kuntz Lecture and displays, “FENIANS! Irishmen attack Canada,” by Liam McKone at 7 p.m. in the Farrell Room, St. Edmund’s Hall. In 1866, militant nationalists in the original Irish Republican Army crossed the border from Vermont and New York to strike a blow against Great Britain for the independence of Ireland. Trains brought hundreds of members of the Fenian Brotherhood from northeastern states to St. Albans. Lecture and displays will describe this little-known armed conflict. Weapons and clothing will be available for you to portray men and women of the era and take a ‘selFenian’ photo.’

Wednesday, March 8

Saint Michael’s College presents an Inflatable Sculpture Exhibition from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Dion Family Student Center Roy Event Center. Please join us for a one day exhibition of inflatable sculptures made by students in the Sculpture: Subject and Object course. (Note media: This would be a particularly interesting visual report.)

Wednesday, March 8

Saint Michael’s College presents Common Ground guest speaker: Hayden Kristal at 7 p.m. in Saint Edmund’s Hall Farrell Room. Hayden Kristal is a Deaf, bisexual, Jewish, transgender activist and stand-up comedian. Living his life at the intersection of multiple marginalized identities led him to a career as a professional speaker exploring the intersections of disability, gender, sexuality, particularly within the spheres of activism and social justice. He has brought his funny, engaging, and interactive workshops and speeches to dozens of conferences and schools all across North America. In 2016, he delivered his first TEDxTalk, and was the recipient of a Catalyst Award from the University of Missouri, for his dedication to creating change for and within the LGBTQ community.

Wednesday, March 8

Saint Michael’s College presents the film “La ou Attila passe” as part of the Quebec Film Series, at 7 p.m. in Cheray Science Hall 101. The film is shown in French with English subtitles. The event is made possible thanks to the Quebec Government Office in Boston. This second film by Turkish-Québécois director Onur Karaman paints a touching portrait of a young man at a crossroads. Atilla (Émile Schneider) is lost, drifting through life without initiative or purpose. Follow this link for a trailer:http://montrealgazette.com/entertainment/movies/movie-review-la-ou-atilla-passe-a-turkish-quebecois-coming-of-age-story

Thursdays, March 9, 30

Saint Michael’s College presents “Math & Cookies” sessions from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. over four Thursdays during February and the first Thursday of March, in the Saint Edmund’s Hall Farrell Room. Everyone is welcome to come to this social event where people interested in math have fun, play games, drink tea and coffee, and eat cookies.

Friday, March 24

Saint Michael’s College presents the film “La passion d’Augustine” as part of the Quebec Film Series, at 7 p.m. in Cheray Science Hall 101.The film is shown in French with English subtitles. The screening is made possible thanks to the Quebec Government office in Boston. In a small convent school in rural Quebec, Mother Augustine provides a musical education to young women no matter their socio-economic background. However, with the looming changes brought by Vatican II and Quebec’s Quiet Revolution, the school’s future is at peril.

Sunday, March 26

Saint Michael’s College presents Bingo for a Cause from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. in Alliot Student Center Eddie’s Lounge. Business students help raise money for Camp Ta Kum Ta for children with cancer through this activity. Enjoy a Sunday afternoon full of Bingo and fun! Play for prizes and donate to a good cause. All are welcome!

Monday, March 27

Saint Michael’s College presents a Red Cross Blood Drive, from noon to 5:30 p.m. in the Roy Room, Dion Student Center. If you would like to volunteer and/or donate, please contact the MOVE office at 654-2674.

Monday, March 27

Saint Michael’s College presents the film Embrasse-moi comme tu m’aimes, as part of the Quebec Film Series at 7 p.m. in Cheray Science Hall 101. The film is shown in French with English subtitles. The screening is made possible thanks to the Quebec Government office in Boston. In 1940s Montreal, a young man wrestles with his emotions for his domineering twin sister and his best friend’s girlfriend.

Wednesday, March 29

Saint Michael’s College presents a talk by Terry Tempest Williams at 4 p.m. in Dion Family Student Center Roy Event Center. The campus environmental group Green Up and the Environmental Studies Program are sponsoring this talk by Williams, an award-winning and internationally celebrated environmental author and activist and one of the most influential defenders of America’s wild places. Says Nat Lewis of the English and Environmental Studies faculty, “She is a great fit for St. Mike’s because of her long-standing commitment not only to the natural environment but to spiritual practices and ethical reflection.” Terry Tempest Williams has been called ‘a citizen writer,’ a writer who speaks and speaks out eloquently on behalf of an ethical stance toward life. A naturalist and fierce advocate for freedom of speech, she has consistently shown us how environmental issues are social issues that ultimately become matters of justice. ‘So here is my question,’ she asks, ‘what might a different kind of power look like, feel like, and can power be redistributed equitably even beyond our own species?’ She is currently the Provostial Scholar at Dartmouth College. Her writing has appeared in The New Yorker, The New York Times, Orion Magazine, and numerous anthologies worldwide as a crucial voice for ecological consciousness and social change.

Wednesday, March 29

Saint Michael’s College presents the annual Rabbi Wall Lecture by Rev. Patrick Desbois at 6 p.m. in Dion Family Student Center Roy Event Center. The speaker’s topic is “The Holocaust by Bullets: A Priest’s Journey to Uncover the Truth Behind the Murder of 1.5 Million Jews.” Father Desbois is currently Director of the Episcopal Committee for Relations with Judaism, which is connected with the French Conference of Bishops. His work has been sanctioned by the Pope, recognized and encouraged by the President of France and supported in Europe and the United States. In 2004, he joined leaders in the French Catholic and Jewish community in founding Yahad-In Unum (“together” in Latin and in Hebrew), an organization which works to further relations between Catholics and Jews. Its largest and most ambitious initiative is to locate and commemorate the mass executions of Jewish and Roma victims of the Holocaust in the Ukraine and Belarus during World War II. Father Desbois is the author of ‘The Holocaust by Bullets: A Priest’s Journey to Uncover the Truth Behind the Murder of 1.5 Million Jews’, Winner of the National Jewish Book Award, and the ‘Fabric of Terrorists: Into the Secrets of Daesh,’ based on his investigation of the Yezidid genocide in Iraq.

Friday, March 31

Saint Michael’s College presents the Sigma Beta Delta Induction ceremony at 3 p.m. in the Pomerleau Alumni Center Conference Room. Sigma Beta Delta is the Business Administration & Accounting Honors Society Induction.

Friday, March 31

Saint Michael’s College presents the Phi Beta Kappa Induction ceremony at 4 p.m. in McCarthy Arts Center Recital Hall. The Saint Michael’s College chapter of Phi Beta Kappa, the nation’s oldest academic honors society, inducts new student members.

Friday, March 31

The Way of the Cross (Stations of the Cross), sponsored by Edmundite Campus Ministry, will be prayed starting at 5 p.m. in the Chapel of Saint Michael the Archangel. In a special presentation for the Lenten season, the faithful are invited to journey with Jesus during his passion and experience what it might have been like through the eyes of those who were there such as James, Judas, the Chief Priest, a Solider, Mary, Mary Magdala, and others. This presentation of the Stations of the Cross was inspired by the Scriptural Way of the Cross that was celebrated in Rome by Pope John Paul II on Good Friday since 1991.

Tuesday, April 4

Saint Michael’s College presents a talk by Professor William Bialek, titled “A Physicist’s View of Life,” at 5:30 p.m. in the Dion Family Student Center Roy Event Center. Dr. William Bialek, the Wheeler/Battelle Professor in Physics at Princeton University, and a member of the National Academy of Sciences, delivers a lecture entitled ‘More Perfect than we Imagined: A Physicist’s View of Life.’ This lecture gives a tour of beautiful phenomena, from microscopic events inside a developing embryo to our own perception and decision making, in which evolution has selected for mechanisms that operate near the limits of what is allowed by the laws of physics. A theoretical physicist interested in the phenomena of life, Bialek is known for work emphasizing the approach of biological systems to the fundamental physical limits on their performance. In particular, his research contributes to the understanding of coding and computation in the brain.

Thursday, April 6

Saint Michael’s College presents a talk by Professor Katie Kirby of the philosophy faculty at noon in Saint Edmund’s Hall Farrell Room, entitled: “Interrupting Whiteness: Racial Estrangement, the Command to Hear, and the Reorientation of Reason.” Part of the Faculty Colloquium Series in the Humanities.