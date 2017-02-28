Norwich University Welcomes Expert in Soviet Union and Cybersecurity as Fulbright Scholar

News Release — Norwich University

Feb. 27, 2017

NORTHFIELD, Vt. – Norwich University welcomes Pierre Jolicoeur, PhD, as a Fulbright Visiting Research Chair in the Peace and War Center this semester.

The program between Fulbright Canada and Norwich University establishes a Fulbright Visiting Research Chair in Peace and War Studies at Norwich University annually to focus on research pertaining to military and diplomatic affairs. Norwich funding for this program comes from a generous gift from Norwich Trustee J. Fred Weintz Jr. ’47, in honor of his Canadian-born wife, Rosemary Ross.

Jolicoeur received his PhD in political science at Université du Québec à Montréal in 2006, after completing his first two degrees at Laval University. A specialist of the former Soviet Union and South Eastern Europe, Jolicoeur’s research focuses on secessionist movements, foreign policy, and cybersecurity.

In the past three years, Jolicoeur’s research has focused on strategic communications, digital diplomacy and information operations, where he analyzes the impact of social media on the military operating environment. He is specifically looking at how state and non-state actors use social media as strategic tools to promote their goals. His work has produced recommendations taken up by the Canadian government and distributed to NATO allies.

At Norwich, Jolicoeur’s research covers a new angle of the use (or misuse) of social media: the radicalization of Canadian and American individuals to extremist ideas (far right, far left, and religious movements) and the role of social media in that process.

Associate Professor since 2011, Jolicoeur has been director of the Department of Political science of the Royal Military College of Canada (RMCC) since 2012. In 2015, he was cross-appointed with Queen’s University, where he is affiliated with the Department of Policy Studies.

At RMCC, he teaches international relations and comparative politics. He is author or co-author of 2 books, 10 articles in peer review journals and 24 chapters in university press. His publications, both in French and English, appear in Études Internationales, Journal of Borderland Studies, Canadian Journal of Foreign Policy, and Connections.

He also has contributed to the public debate, notably by publishing 29 articles in the Point de mire series, which he edited between 2000 and 2006, 20 op-eds (Le Devoir, La Presse, Whig Standard) and numerous interviews. He has been the RMCC representative to the Canadian Federation for the Humanities and Social Sciences since 2011.