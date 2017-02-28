Longtime Community Leaders Endorse Winooski City Council Candidate Eric Covey

News Release — Eric Covey

February 27, 2017

Contact:

Eric Covey, 802-825-8789

Winooski – Today many long-time local Winooski community leaders, former and current elected officials, local activists and community members announced their endorsement of Eric Covey for Winooski City Council.

Eric Covey, who lives on Champlain Place, is currently the Chief of Staff to Vermont’s Secretary of State Jim Condos. He would bring years of experience working in local and state government to the Council to ensure common-sense development, responsive and transparent government and safe, affordable neighborhoods.

According to Former Mayor Bill Norful “Eric’s skills and experience in local and state government will make him an excellent Winooski City Councilor. He knows what good government looks like and will work tirelessly to listen and bring your voice to decision making at all levels.” Bill is a long-time Winooski resident and owner of Norful Law Office on Main Street in Winooski.

“Eric’s track record of leadership would be an asset to the City Council” said Winooski educator Judy Atkins. Her husband Ken Atkins, former Winooski State Representative, said “his skills and experience are what the Council needs to move this city forward while retaining what makes it so special.” Both Judy and Ken, active in Winooski politics and the community, are excited to support the experience and leadership that Eric Covey would bring to the Council.

Ben Chater, who lives on Winooski Falls Way and who works as a Deputy State’s Attorney is the Treasurer of Eric Covey’s campaign, and says “Eric loves our City as much as I do. He understands the unique needs of our diverse and growing community, and he’s a leader that will listen carefully to the people of Winooski. His forward-thinking style will help nurture Winooski’s evolution.”

Winooski resident Hal Colston is the Director of Partnership for Change, working to remodel public education in Winooski. He is the founder of Good News Garage, and a long-time social justice entrepreneur and activist. Of Eric, Hal said “I know Eric Covey. Not only is Eric a passionate leader who listens, he has Winooski’s best interest at heart. Join me to elect Eric Covey to City Council.”

Other supporters of Eric’s include School Board President Mike Decarreau, Former City Councilor Erik Heikel, Chris Lamothe who serves as the Community Services Commission Vice Chair and Amy Houghton, who is the Vice Chair of the Development Review Board, and many more.

“I am honored to have the support of so many passionate and committed Winooski community members. Since the start of this campaign I’ve knocked on nearly 1,000 doors and made hundreds of phone calls to my neighbors to have real conversations about the future of our City. I’m honored to have earned the support of people who are not only strongly connected to our Winooski community, but who I consider friends” said Eric Covey in response.

The Town Meeting Day Election will be held on March 7th at the Winooski Senior Center at 123 Barlow Street. More information about Eric can be found at www.coveyforcouncil.com.