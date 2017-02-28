Health Care Rallies Held Across Vermont Call on Gov. Scott to Stand Up For Health Care

News Release — Rights & Democracy

Feb. 27, 2017

Contact:

James Haslam, 802-272-0882, [email protected]

On Saturday, February 25th, hundreds of Vermonters came out to answer Senator Bernie Sanders’ call to resist national Republican proposals to dismantle health care for millions of Americans. At overflowing rallies in Montpelier, Rutland, and Bennington, Vermonters signed an open letter to Governor Phil Scott asking him to publicly oppose the health care cuts proposed by the Republican Congress and Trump administration.

Speakers at the events included representatives from Vermont’s Congressional delegations, Senator Anthony Pollina, and State House Representatives Rae Fields, Bill Lippert, and Kiah Morris. The rallies were hosted by Rights & Democracy and co-sponsored by over a dozen organizations including Vermont Health Care for All, the Vermont chapter of the Alliance for Retired Americans, Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, Vermont Workers’ Center, Vermont Center for Independent Living, and Main Street Alliance of Vermont.

“Health care is a human right for all of us, not just the wealthy,” said Brenda Patoine, a member of Rights & Democracy and self-employed science writer who has insurance today because of the ACA. “We will be delivering our letter signed by thousands of Vermonters to our Republican governor urging him to stand up for our health care.” To the cheers and applause of a standing-room-only crowd at the Montpelier event—with overflow listening from outside—Patoine declared: “If only the wealthy can afford health care, that does not make America great. ”

Here is an excerpt from the letter entitled “Stand Up For Health Care”

“As our Governor, you have a unique opportunity to stand with Vermonters in resisting these harmful policies. Following the lead of other Republican governors, we call on you to protect Vermonters’ health care by:

(1) Telling President Trump, Speaker Ryan, and Senator McConnell that you oppose the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, including the repeal of the Medicaid expansion,

(2) Publicly opposing any effort to turn Medicaid into a block grant or to cap federal funding for Medicaid,

(3) Supporting the efforts of Vermonters to improve our state’s health care system and ensure high quality health care is accessible to us all, today and in the future.”

Background: Last week, Rights and Democracy (RAD) and Main Street Alliance – VT publicized a new Health Care for America Now (HCAN) report on the impact of dismantling the Affordable Care Act (ACA) on individuals and on Vermont’s economy. The report, titled “A Cost Too High,” details how repeal would take away coverage from 35,000 Vermonters currently depending on the ACA for their health care. Repeal also eliminates provisions that protect patients with pre-existing conditions from being denied or charged more for coverage. Additionally, without the ACA’s essential benefit guarantees, no-cost preventive care for people of all ages and coverage for young adults who elect to stay on their parents’ insurance plan until age 26 could end. Ultimately, the report makes clear that national Republican proposals would have tremendous fallout for our state’s economy and health care providers, while also jeopardizing the wellbeing of thousands of Vermonters—especially the elderly, people with disabilities, women, lower income families, and individuals in need of substance abuse treatment.

Find the HCAN report here: http://www.radvt.org/resources