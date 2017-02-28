Gov. Phil Scott Announces Membership of Government Modernization and Efficiency Team

News Release — Gov. Phil Scott

February 27, 2017

Contact:

Rebecca Kelley

802-828-6403

[email protected]

Team Established in Governor’s Executive Order to Improve Efficiency of State Government

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced the composition of his Government Modernization and Efficiency Team (GMET), which he established via Executive Order 03-17 on his first day in office.

The formation of GMET fulfills one of Gov. Scott’s campaign promises, and the team will lead efforts to make state government more efficient and effective for Vermonters. It’s been tasked by the Governor to facilitate state agency and department efficiency audits, strengthen strategic information technology (IT) planning, develop a digital government strategy focused on Vermonters, and identify and advise on opportunities to increase operational efficiency.

“I want to thank each member of our GMET team, in advance, for the work they will be doing to bring state government into the 21st century and rethinking how we do things to improve outcomes for Vermonters,” said Gov. Scott. “We sought leaders across sectors to lend their expertise to making government more efficient and ultimately more sustainable for Vermont taxpayers. These efforts will support our goals of making Vermont more affordable, and strengthening the economy.”

The team, which will be staffed by the Agency of Administration, is comprised of the following members:

Sue Zeller, Chief Performance Officer, State of Vermont (Chair)

Theresa Alberghini DiPalma, Vice President of Marketing, UVM Medical Center

Adam Alpert, Owner, BioTek

Tayt Brooks, Director of Affordability and Economic Initiatives, State of Vermont

Allyson Laackman, former Chief of Staff for First Lady Michelle Obama

Neale Lunderville, General Manager, Burlington Electric Department

Spencer Newman, President, Green Mountain Insight

Kevin Pecor, Business Application Support Specialist, State of Vermont

John Quinn, Chief Innovation Officer, State of Vermont

Jim Reardon, Director of Finance, Burlington Electric Department

Lauren Wobby, Chief Financial Officer, Norwich University

Scott Woodward, independent information technology specialist

The GMET team will formally report on its recommendations on a quarterly basis, but will also undertake specific projects, including finding cost savings in Medicaid, and increasing efficiency to reduce overhead costs for road and bridge projects.

Accompanying the formation of GMET, Gov. Scott also created the Program to Improve Vermont Outcomes Together (PIVOT), which will be tasked with implementing and tracking progress of the recommendations issued by GMET. Evaluation of state programs, processes and initiatives through PIVOT has already begun across state government. GMET and PIVOT aim to empower state employees with modernized IT systems and training, and implement a customer-focused culture across state government.