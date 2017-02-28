Disability Awareness Day to Focus on Breaking Barriers and Building Bridges

News Release — Vermont Coalition for Disability Rights

February 27, 2017

Contact:

Ed Paquin, 802-229-1355, ext. 102

The theme of this year’s Disability Awareness Day on March 2 is “Break Barriers; Build Bridges.” About 300 members of the Vermont Coalition for Disability Rights are expected to gather at the State House to spread this message to lawmakers.

VCDR President Ed Paquin said, “Vermonters with Disabilities and the Deaf Community in Vermont recognize the stark divisions creating so much tension in America today. Our goal is to join with others to build bridges that will bring us together and help eliminate barriers to full inclusion. VCDR invites all to celebrate our common humanity on Disability Awareness Day 2017 as we do our part to strengthen our bridges with Vermont’s legislative policy makers…and each other!”

Highlights of the day will include a keynote address by Stephanie Woodward, director of advocacy at the Rochester, N.Y.-based Center for Disability Rights, Inc. (CDR) a disability-led, not-for-profit corporation that works for national, state and local systemic change to advance the rights of people with disabilities. Prior to joining CDR, she worked as a litigator in Miami, Fla., focusing on disability rights. Woodward previously worked for U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin of Iowa and assisted his Disability Counsel on the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions by researching, drafting legislation and making recommendations for legislative action in regards to disability rights issues.

Disability Awareness Day will shine a spotlight on a number of important issues, including the fact some Vermonters with disabilities will soon be able to save money in federally tax-advantaged VT-ABLE savings plans; the need to bring wages for individuals who provide support to people with disabilities to a reasonable level; and the fact that funding for rehabilitation services for the blind and visually impaired delivered through the Vermont Association of the Blind & Visually Impaired has not been increased in seven years despite rising caseloads and needs.

Every year the Governor’s Committee on the Employment of People with Disabilities selects 10 to 13 Vermont businesses that hire and retain people with disabilities and honors them with an award. During Disability Awareness Day, previous years’ winners will be treated to a professionally moderated discussion examining their “best practices” for hiring and retaining people with disabilities. They will be recognized on the floor of the House. Please contact Neal Meier ([email protected]) for more information.

The two dozen member organizations and allies of VCDR hold Disability Awareness Day every year, bringing together disability advocates, family providers and policy-makers from across the state.

The Vermont Coalition for Disability Rights is a cross-disability advocacy organization. VCDR member organizations, staff members and volunteers engage individuals with disabilities and family members in Vermont’s legislative and policy activities, enabling them to have a voice in the administrative and legislative decisions that affect their daily lives and civil rights.

VCDR gratefully acknowledges the support of the Vermont Developmental Disabilities Council, the Vermont Statewide Independent Living Council and the Center on Disability & Community Inclusion, UVM. Their financial support has made the events of the day possible.

For more information about Disability Awareness Day, contact Stefanie Monte at [email protected] or 802-224-1820.