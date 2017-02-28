 

Congressman Welch to Host ‘Congress in Your Community’ Town Hall

Feb. 28, 2017, 10:23 pm

News Release — Rep. Peter Welch
February 27, 2017

First ‘Congress in Your Community’ of year to be held at Briggs Opera House

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. – Rep. Peter Welch (D-VT) will hold a ‘Congress in Your Community’ town hall Friday, March 3rd from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Briggs Opera House in White River Junction.

Rep. Welch regularly hosts ‘Congress in Your Community’ (CIYC) events at grocery stores, country stores and libraries across the state to listen to the concerns of Vermonters. Due to a heightened interest by Vermonters in the agenda of President Trump and the new Congress, this CIYC will be held at a larger venue to accommodate an anticipated higher attendance level than typical for these events.

WHO: Congressman Peter Welch
WHAT: ‘Congress in Your Community’ town hall
WHEN: Friday, March 3rd, 5:30 p.m.
Doors open at 4:30 p.m.
WHERE: Briggs Opera House, White River Junction – 5 South Main Street

 

