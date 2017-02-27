 

VDP Welcomes Secretary Tom Perez as New DNC Chair

Feb. 26, 2017

Atlanta, GA Today, former Labor Secretary Tom Perez was elected as the new DNC Chair. The Vermont Democratic Party offers its sincere congratulations and looks forward to working with the new leadership.

Perez secured a majority of the votes in the second round, edging out Congressman Keith Ellison 235-200. Vermont’s 5-member DNC delegation were early supporters of Ellison, but welcomed the election of Perez as new Chair. “The fresh ideas and progressive voice he brings to the DNC will help unify our Party at a time when we cannot afford to be divided” said Dottie Deans, VDP Chair. “Tom has spent his entire career fighting for working Americans and Vermont Democrats look forward to partnering with him to bring meaningful reform to the DNC.”

Following his election, Perez called for a rules suspension to appoint Congressman Keith Ellison as the Deputy Chair of the DNC. “Congressman Ellison’s organizing skills are exactly what this Party needs to move to a grassroots model that can effectively combat the Trump agenda,” said VDP Vice Chair Tim Jerman. “This appointment sends a powerful message that the new chair recognizes past divisions and is taking immediate steps to address them.”

Vermont Democrats voting at the DNC’s Winter Meeting were; VDP Chair Dottie Deans, Vice Chair Tim Jerman, Secretary of State Jim Condos, Terje Anderson and Representative Mary Sullivan.

