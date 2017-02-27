UVM Health Network – CVMC Opens Orthopedic Center in Berlin

News Release –

Feb. 24, 2017

Contact:

Lynn Adamo

(802) 371-4375

[email protected]

Orthopedic Center offers comprehensive care in one location

Berlin, VT – The University of Vermont Health Network – Central Vermont Medical Center (CVMC) dedicated its new Orthopedic Center at 1311 Barre-Montpelier Road with a ribbon cutting Friday, Feb. 17.

The center, adjacent to CVMC’s Berlin ExpressCare and Rehabilitation Therapy locations, opened in November 2016 and was made possible with a $50,000 gift from Vermont Mutual Insurance Group. The center gathers comprehensive orthopedic services under a single roof, streamlining the patient experience by eliminating trips elsewhere for X-rays or lab work.

“If you made an appointment with an orthopedic surgeon but in fact needed a podiatrist, you’d have to make another appointment and travel to a different place,” President and CEO Judy Tartaglia told the crowd of about 75 gathered for Friday’s event.

“This center was designed with patients in mind, offering easy access to advanced sports medicine, spine medicine and podiatry, all under one roof,” she said. “Plus CVMC’s Rehabilitation Therapy is right next door, making it easier for our clinicians to co-manage care if a patient, as an example, needs some follow-up physical therapy. It’s convenient, comprehensive and all in one location.”

Dr. Christian H.G. Bean, orthopedist and sports medicine specialist at the center, underscored the advantage of clustering services.

“Our patients have the benefit of one location for therapy — spine, foot, wound, sport, hand and reconstructive musculoskeletal care,” he said. “Their issues can be discussed in real time while they are here with multiple providers who take care of them. We can, and do, step down the hall if we want quick input from a colleague. We can exchange ideas more effectively and work on consistent best practices together.”

“Our staff, as a bigger group with more resources, can better help with patient concerns when they arise,” he continued. “Our newly renovated space reduces duplication for complementary services like X-ray, casting, bracing and complex wound management.”

At Friday’s dedication, Tartaglia presented a plaque to Vermont Mutual’s Daniel C. Bridge, President and CEO, and Susan Chicoine, Vice President for Human Resources. Tartaglia thanked Vermont Mutual for its considerable backing over the past 37 years.

“This plaque honors your generosity and support in building better lives for central Vermonters of all ages,” Tartaglia said. “We all thank you.”

To learn more about the Orthopedic Center, call (802) 225-3970.