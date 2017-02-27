Police pursuing embezzlement probe at Cabot Creamery

The Vermont State Police are investigating potential embezzlement at Cabot Creamery.

Capt. Dan Trudeau said Monday he could only confirm that an embezzlement investigation is ongoing, but he did not name any suspect.

Doug Dimento, the director of corporate communications for Agri-Mark, which owns Cabot, described the issue as a “misappropriation of funds and equipment.” He did not specify a dollar value.

“I can say it was uncovered internally,” Dimento said. “It doesn’t affect the strength of the business or anything like that, so it’s just an unfortunate incident, and we’re just going to move forward.”

Additionally, Dimento said the company has fired an employee named Randall Swartz. “I can say issues were discovered through an internal investigation, and he was fired, and the information was handed over to the State Police,” Dimento said.

Swartz was promoted to maintenance manager in 1998, according to Business-People Vermont. In 2002, Swartz received the company’s productivity award, according to a news release. He lived in Orleans as recently as 2008, according to The New York Times.

Reached by phone Monday, Swartz confirmed he used to work for Cabot Creamery but said of the possible embezzlement, “I have no idea what you’re talking about.”