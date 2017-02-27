 

Police pursuing embezzlement probe at Cabot Creamery

Feb. 27, 2017, 7:05 pm by Leave a Comment
The Vermont State Police are investigating potential embezzlement at Cabot Creamery.

Capt. Dan Trudeau said Monday he could only confirm that an embezzlement investigation is ongoing, but he did not name any suspect.

Doug Dimento, the director of corporate communications for Agri-Mark, which owns Cabot, described the issue as a “misappropriation of funds and equipment.” He did not specify a dollar value.

“I can say it was uncovered internally,” Dimento said. “It doesn’t affect the strength of the business or anything like that, so it’s just an unfortunate incident, and we’re just going to move forward.”

Additionally, Dimento said the company has fired an employee named Randall Swartz. “I can say issues were discovered through an internal investigation, and he was fired, and the information was handed over to the State Police,” Dimento said.

Swartz was promoted to maintenance manager in 1998, according to Business-People Vermont. In 2002, Swartz received the company’s productivity award, according to a news release. He lived in Orleans as recently as 2008, according to The New York Times.

Reached by phone Monday, Swartz confirmed he used to work for Cabot Creamery but said of the possible embezzlement, “I have no idea what you’re talking about.”

Filed Under: Courts & Corrections Tagged With: , ,
Erin Mansfield

Erin Mansfield covers health care and business for VTDigger. From 2013 to 2015, she wrote for the Rutland Herald and Times Argus. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Follow Erin on Twitter @erin_vt

Latest stories by Erin

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Police pursuing embezzlement probe at Cabot Creamery"