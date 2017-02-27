 

Police: Bullet enters family’s home in Burlington

Feb. 27, 2017, 6:38 pm by Leave a Comment

BURLINGTON — A bullet fired just north of downtown in the early morning hours Sunday entered a home where the residents, including a child, were sleeping, according to police.

No one was hurt, police said.

The Police Department is investigating the shooting and offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. The shooting took place near the intersection of North Champlain and Peru streets. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 802-658-2700.

An investigation into a similar situation in October, where someone let off a volley of shots in the Hyde Street area — with at least one bullet entering the apartment of an uninvolved family — led to the arrest of New York resident Quincy Alexander.

Alexander was not charged with the Hyde Street shooting, where no injuries were reported. However, he is facing federal gun and drug charges as a result of the investigation.

Morgan True

Morgan True is VTDigger's Burlington bureau chief covering the city and Chittenden County. A Seattle native, he graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor of Science in Journalism before working for several publications in Massachusetts. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Follow Morgan on Twitter @true_morgan

