 

NorthCountry Federal Credit Union Gives YMCA $100,000

News Release — Greater Burlington YMCA
Feb. 27, 2017

NorthCountry, the Y’s Community Partner, has now given $600,000

February 27, 2017 — Burlington, VT – The Greater Burlington YMCA announced today that NorthCountry Federal Credit Union has donated $100,000 to support the Y’s Youth Development programs. NorthCountry’s gift will help to underwrite early education, afterschool programs, summer camps, and youth swimming throughout the year.

NorthCountry has been the Y’s Community Partner for six years, a relationship that has worked so well because of the two organization’s mutual focus on providing Vermonters the tools and opportunities they need to achieve their potential. Over the past six years, NorthCountry’s support of Y youth development programs has totaled the considerable sum of $600,000.

“In NorthCountry Federal Credit Union, the Y is incredibly fortunate to have a Community Partner that shares a vision for a stronger community,” said Kyle Dodson, President & CEO of the Greater Burlington YMCA. “While we may be the recipient of the donation, the true beneficiaries of NorthCountry’s generosity are children in communities across Northern Vermont served by the Y,” added Dodson.

The NorthCountry gift is crucial in helping to ensure quality child care is available to families in need, that new American and low-income kids can access swim lessons, and that a safe and fun summer camp experience is not for the few.

“Our partnership with the Y creates a meaningful positive impact in the community, beyond what we could accomplish on our own,” stated Bob Morgan, NorthCountry’s CEO. “The Y’s Youth Development programs are especially valuable to families who need a little extra support. We’re honored and proud to contribute to this effort.”

NorthCountry’s support for the Y goes beyond financial. Their employees volunteer on the Y Board of Directors and board committees, they put in a work day at Camp Abnaki each spring, volunteer at the Y’s annual Healthy Kids Day event, and generously support the Y’s Holiday Giving Tree each year.

