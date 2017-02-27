Lt. Gov. Zuckerman’s Public Appearance Schedule Feb. 25-March 5, 2017

News Release — Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman
February 24, 2017
Contact:
Megan Polyte
802-622-4136
Lt. Governor Zuckerman’s Public Appearance Schedule
Saturday, February 25
10:00-2:00 Working at Burlington Winter Farmers’ Market
Davis Center, UVM, Burlington
Sunday, February 26
11:30 Visiting the winter session of the Governor’s Institute and speaking to attendees at lunch
Goddard College, Plainfield
2:00 Speaking at “The Next Generation of Leadership”
Hartland Universalist Church
Monday, February 27
No public appearances planned.
Tuesday, February 28
1:00 Speaking at Vermont State Employees’ Association Legislative Lunch
Capitol Plaza, Montpelier
Wednesday, March 1
11:00 Meeting teachers as part of VT NEA Advocacy Day
State House, Lt. Governor’s Office, Montpelier
Thursday, March 2
7:00 Live on the radio with Charlie, Ernie, and Lisa
WVMT 620AM
3:00 Keynote speaker for 2017 Leadership Series Graduation
State House, Montpelier
5:30 Appearing on “Live on the :30”
WCAX, Channel 3
Friday, March 3
8:30-10:00 Hosting “Coffee with Constituents”
Lt. Governor’s Office, State House, Montpelier
Saturday, March 4
9:00-1:00 Cooking at “Together We Cook”
State House, Cafeteria, Montpelier
Sunday, March 5
No public appearances planned.
Unless noted, the Lt. Governor is at the State House each week Tuesday – Friday. For additional details and schedule updates please visit our public calendar.
Fact of the Week: In Vermont, the typical worker earning less than $15/hour is a woman over 30, with at least some college, who works full-time, and provides more than half of her household’s income.
Source: National Employment Law Project