 

Lt. Gov. Zuckerman’s Public Appearance Schedule Feb. 25-March 5, 2017

News Release — Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman
February 24, 2017

Contact:
Megan Polyte
802-622-4136

Lt. Governor Zuckerman’s Public Appearance Schedule

Saturday, February 25

10:00-2:00 Working at Burlington Winter Farmers’ Market
Davis Center, UVM, Burlington

Sunday, February 26

11:30 Visiting the winter session of the Governor’s Institute and speaking to attendees at lunch
Goddard College, Plainfield

2:00 Speaking at “The Next Generation of Leadership”
Hartland Universalist Church

Monday, February 27

No public appearances planned.

Tuesday, February 28

1:00 Speaking at Vermont State Employees’ Association Legislative Lunch
Capitol Plaza, Montpelier

Wednesday, March 1

11:00 Meeting teachers as part of VT NEA Advocacy Day
State House, Lt. Governor’s Office, Montpelier

Thursday, March 2

7:00 Live on the radio with Charlie, Ernie, and Lisa
WVMT 620AM

3:00 Keynote speaker for 2017 Leadership Series Graduation
State House, Montpelier

5:30 Appearing on “Live on the :30”
WCAX, Channel 3

Friday, March 3

8:30-10:00 Hosting “Coffee with Constituents”
Lt. Governor’s Office, State House, Montpelier

Saturday, March 4

9:00-1:00 Cooking at “Together We Cook”
State House, Cafeteria, Montpelier

Sunday, March 5

No public appearances planned.

Unless noted, the Lt. Governor is at the State House each week Tuesday – Friday. For additional details and schedule updates please visit our public calendar.

Fact of the Week: In Vermont, the typical worker earning less than $15/hour is a woman over 30, with at least some college, who works full-time, and provides more than half of her household’s income.

Source: National Employment Law Project

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits.

