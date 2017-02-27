Leahy Comment on Justice Department’s Announcement Regarding Private Prisons

News Release — Sen. Patrick Leahy
Feb. 24, 2017
Comment of Senator Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.)
On The Announcement by the Department of Justice Regarding Private Prisons
“In a one paragraph announcement this week, Attorney General Sessions made clear that this administration thinks that even our prison system should be a for-profit business. For too long, the conditions found in many private prisons have placed inmates and officers at risk. The Obama administration rightly committed to phasing out the Bureau of Prison’s use of private prisons. The Trump administration’s rash and unfounded reversal of that policy is deeply disappointing. It is also an affront to taxpayers who expect sound and sensible government. I will soon introduce legislation to provide greater transparency and accountability for private prisons while they are appropriately phased out.”