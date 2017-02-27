Jason Haber to Keynote VBSR Spring Conference

News Release — Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility

February 23, 2017

Media Contact:

Russ Elek

(802) 862-8347

[email protected]

-The Business of Good Author to Join Largest Gathering of SR Business Leaders-

Burlington, VT – On May 17, more than 325 business leaders, nonprofit leaders, government officials, and policy advocates will descend onto The University of Vermont’s Davis Center in Burlington for Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility’s (VBSR) 27th Annual Spring Conference. Jason Haber, author of 2016’s The Business of Good: Social Entrepreneurship and the New Bottom Line, will keynote VBSR’s largest event of the year, which is Vermont’s largest gathering of socially-minded leaders.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jason Haber to Vermont and are looking forward to his insights into social entrepreneurship, policy, and the millennial generation,” says Jane Campbell, VBSR executive director. Campbell noted that Haber’s vast experience in corporate social responsibility and public policy is compelling for VBSR’s members. “We find time and time again that organizations join VBSR to be engaged in the policy process and learn about operating in a more sustainable manner. Having Haber with us appeals to both sides of the equation.”

Jason Haber is a serial and social entrepreneur, with a career that intersects the worlds of business, politics, academia and technology. He is the author of The Business of Good, a widely praised book on social entrepreneurship; co-founder of Rubicon Property, a social entrepreneurial real estate firm; and has advised elected officials and candidates in DC and NY. A frequent commentator on CNBC and Fox Business News, Haber has also been covered in The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. He holds a Political Communication BA from George Washington University and a Master’s from Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs.

In addition to hearing from Haber, conference participants will choose from 15 business-based workshops, connect with state and policy leaders, visit with more than 40 exhibitors, and enjoy a locally-sourced menu. Sponsorships are available for organizations who want to support the event; registration opens in April. Complete conference information can be found at www.vbsr.org.