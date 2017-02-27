 

Jason Haber to Keynote VBSR Spring Conference

Feb. 27, 2017, 10:55 am by Leave a Comment

News Release — Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility
February 23, 2017

Media Contact:
Russ Elek
(802) 862-8347
[email protected]

-The Business of Good Author to Join Largest Gathering of SR Business Leaders-

Burlington, VT – On May 17, more than 325 business leaders, nonprofit leaders, government officials, and policy advocates will descend onto The University of Vermont’s Davis Center in Burlington for Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility’s (VBSR) 27th Annual Spring Conference. Jason Haber, author of 2016’s The Business of Good: Social Entrepreneurship and the New Bottom Line, will keynote VBSR’s largest event of the year, which is Vermont’s largest gathering of socially-minded leaders.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jason Haber to Vermont and are looking forward to his insights into social entrepreneurship, policy, and the millennial generation,” says Jane Campbell, VBSR executive director. Campbell noted that Haber’s vast experience in corporate social responsibility and public policy is compelling for VBSR’s members. “We find time and time again that organizations join VBSR to be engaged in the policy process and learn about operating in a more sustainable manner. Having Haber with us appeals to both sides of the equation.”

Jason Haber is a serial and social entrepreneur, with a career that intersects the worlds of business, politics, academia and technology. He is the author of The Business of Good, a widely praised book on social entrepreneurship; co-founder of Rubicon Property, a social entrepreneurial real estate firm; and has advised elected officials and candidates in DC and NY. A frequent commentator on CNBC and Fox Business News, Haber has also been covered in The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. He holds a Political Communication BA from George Washington University and a Master’s from Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs.

In addition to hearing from Haber, conference participants will choose from 15 business-based workshops, connect with state and policy leaders, visit with more than 40 exhibitors, and enjoy a locally-sourced menu. Sponsorships are available for organizations who want to support the event; registration opens in April. Complete conference information can be found at www.vbsr.org.

 

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With: ,
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Jason Haber to Keynote VBSR Spring Conference"