Charles Winkleman: Listening to all voices
Editor’s note: This commentary is by Charles Winkleman, who is Progressive candidate for the Burlington City Council and preschool teacher in the Old North End. He is cofounder of Fight for $15 Burlington.As a preschool teacher running for City Council, I spend a lot of time thinking about and practicing civic engagement with my students. However, while campaigning, I’ve noticed that engagement as a politician and engagement as a teacher focus on two different segments of the community.
For the past several summers my students and I have gone around the neighborhood several times a week picking up trash. In the winter we shovel walkways for our neighbors. Last spring as part of our unit on pollinators, my class and I wrote letters to the City Council expressing our concerns about pesticides in our city’s beautiful parks. Through this kind of direct engagement in the classroom, I’ve encouraged children from all backgrounds, and their families, to get involved in local government, and in doing so I’ve been fortunate to share my experiences and values of civic engagement with hundreds of citizens around the county.
I believe our community is strongest when democratic institutions are strong, and that requires engaging with everyone, including those who choose not to vote, non-citizens, children, and all others who share a stake in the common good but are unable to cast a ballot.
As a candidate for City Council, however, I spend a lot of time talking to my neighbors about getting involved in the local decisions that affect all of our lives. And yet when someone under 18 answers the door I ask to talk with their parents. The unfortunate truth is that with an eight-week election season and 7,000 residents registered in my district, I have to focus my efforts on communicating with voters. But I also believe our community is strongest when democratic institutions are strong, and that requires engaging with everyone, including those who choose not to vote, non-citizens, children, and all others who share a stake in the common good but are unable to cast a ballot.
As a member of City Council, I hope to use my experiences as a teacher to continue to broaden of the democratic process in Burlington. Our fortitude to face the challenges ahead resides in our ability to work together as one community. As national politics continue to become further removed from the ordinary citizen, it is more important than ever to engage our local communities in meaningful, democratic participation. To do so, we must go beyond the voting booth, and find new ways to capture the voices of all those who share our streets, schools, parks and businesses. In the hopes of doing just this, I will make the following offer:
If any teachers or classrooms are interested, I’d love to come chat with you and your students about community-engaging curriculum, my own work as a candidate for City Council, how you can get involved, and what it’s like to run for office.