 

Casino Night Fundraiser at Johnson State College to Benefit United Way of Lamoille County

Feb. 27, 2017, 10:20 am by Leave a Comment

News Release — Johnson State College
Feb. 24, 2017

Contact:
Melissa Weinstein, Johnson State College, 802-635-1247, [email protected]

JOHNSON, VT — Tickets will be on sale starting Feb. 27 for Casino Night at Johnson State College March 10. All proceeds from the event, in its 40th year, benefit the United Way of Lamoille County.

Casino Night, organized by the Student Government Association, will be 8 p.m.-midnight at Stearns Dining Hall. Tickets, $10 for the public and $5 for students, may be reserved or bought at the door.

The event features games, food, a disc jockey, a photo booth and a live auction with prizes donated by Vermont businesses, including Keurig Green Mountain, Ben & Jerry’s and Smugglers’ Notch. This year’s theme is Black and White Gala, and attendees have the option of wearing clothing to fit the theme.

Casino Night raised more than $1,000 for United Way last year.

For more information or to reserve tickets, call 802-635-1232.

 

