Blighted properties in Bennington get new life under hospital’s program

BENNINGTON — In launching the unique Healthy Homes for Bennington program, Southwestern Vermont Health Care, a local bank and the town are aiming for a healthier environment on several levels.

The medical center’s parent corporation and The Bank of Bennington are investing in distressed properties in town, rehabilitating them and offering them to hospital employees and other residents. The health care organization-affiliated housing program is believed to be the first of its kind in Vermont.

“Studies show that homeownership and quality living situations go hand in hand with good health,” said Thomas A. Dee, SVHC’s president and CEO. “We have an interest in reinvesting in Bennington, helping make it a safe and desirable place to live, and promoting the health of our workforce and their families. This project is a vehicle to achieve this.”

The program is a project of Southwestern Vermont Health Care, in cooperation with The Bank of Bennington and the town. The stated mission is to enhance community health while revitalizing Bennington’s central areas by renovating distressed or vacant homes and facilitating homeownership.

Officials representing the entities involved met this week to unveil the first home rehabilitated — a formerly vacant house at 206 Park St., which the program purchased and rehabilitated.

“The program helps facilitate homeownership for SVHC employees and connects them to Bennington’s economic redevelopment,” said Kevin Dailey, vice president for human resources and the primary administrator for Healthy Homes of Bennington. “We see it as an investment in our community’s revitalization and more importantly in our regional workforce.”

The house is now the home of Russell Carrier, a hospital chef, Leah Hart, a nurse-patient liaison in the post-anesthesiology recovery unit, and their 9-month-old son. They have a combined total of 12 years of employment with SVHC.

Officials said the health system put a call out to employees in 2016, which prompted the couple to apply. SVHC employees will be given preference, but the homes also could be made available to residents employed elsewhere.

The early 20th century colonial-style house was abandoned when SVHC began investigating it for the program. After acquiring the property, the program contracted with Hale Resources to oversee renovation work. The house was gutted and re-insulated; new windows, electrical upgrades and drywall were installed, along with new fixtures and appliances.

In the long term, official said plans call for rehabilitating 10 to 15 properties or more in the town.

“We hope that renovations to these homes will inspire nearby homeowners to improve their properties and that other employers may be inspired to replicate the program,” Dee said.

“The Bank of Bennington is proud to support this project to improve the health and vitality of our community,” said James Brown, president of the bank.

Select Board Chairman Thomas Jacobs, who attended the unveiling, said, “The SVHC health system and organizations like The Bank of Bennington have stepped forward in this latest effort because they recognize that the health of the community can be directly tied to the quality of its housing stock. This program will accelerate improvements in neighborhoods which have experienced a decline, is a part of a broad strategy where private and public investment in the downtown and challenged neighborhoods will furnish the underpinnings of our community.”

The health care organization also is an investor in a consortium that includes two local colleges, other entities and individuals in the Bennington Redevelopment Group’s plan for revitalizing several commercial buildings around the historic former Putnam Hotel in the downtown.

“Healthy homes make healthy neighborhoods,” said Ray Smith, director of marketing and communications for SVHC. “And those neighborhoods, now safe and walkable, become desirable places for our employees to live. We anticipate this is the beginning of a transformation for Bennington.”

He added: “Healthy Homes for Bennington is the first program of its kind in the state. Traditionally, hospitals have been focused on the health and well-being of patients when patients are at the hospital or in the doctor’s office. The Healthy Homes program is an indication of an expansion of our focus on population health for our community.”

Officials said the town has pledged to participate in the program through improvements and repairs to municipal infrastructure, including sidewalks and streetlights, within associated neighborhoods.

The program organizers have begun work on a second house on County Street, the hospital said in a release, and a third house on Spring Street will begin soon.

To be eligible for homeownership of a Healthy Home, applicants must be first-time home buyers, have 18 months employment tenure in a full-time or benefited part-time position with household income capable of supporting the debt service.

Carrier and Hart’s application for the program was accepted in late fall. They closed on the property on Feb. 1, with financing obtained through The Bank of Bennington, officials said.

The buyers also must attend a first-time home buyer education program.

The stated goals of the program include providing affordable opportunities for homeownership; assisting with recruitment and retention of a qualified workforce; supporting community development and local investment; establishing stable and supportive environments that improve the health of Bennington families; and boosting the local economy by employing local contractors to perform renovations to distressed downtown homes.

More information is available on the program’s website,http://healthyhomesvt.azurewebsites.net/