 

Gov. Phil Scott’s public schedule for the week of Feb. 25

Governor Phil Scott’s Public Schedule: 2/25/17 – 3/3/17

Saturday, February 25

Attend National Governors Association Winter Meeting
Washington D.C.

Sunday, February 26

Attend National Governors Association Winter Meeting
Washington, D.C.

Monday, February 27

Attend National Governors Association Winter Meeting
Washington, D.C.

Return travel to Vermont

Tuesday, February 28

7:45 – 8:00 AM
Call-In Interview on WNYV Radio
Listen in the Middlebury, Brandon and Poultney areas at 94.1 FM.

11:30 AM – 12:30 PM
Governor’s Tree Tapping at Siloways Maple
1303 Boudro Rd, Randolph Center, VT

Wednesday, March 1

9:00 – 10:00 AM
Open Door Coffee with the Governor
Governor’s Ceremonial Office, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT

4:30 – 5:00 PM
Attend VSAC Legislative Day
Cedar Creek Room, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT

6:15 – 7:00 PM
Attend Lamoille Region Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner
Stoweflake Resort, 1746 Mountain Rd, Stowe, VT 05672

Thursday, March 2

1:30 – 2:00 PM
Governor’s Weekly Press Conference
Governor’s Ceremonial Office, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT

Friday, March 3

12:00 – 1:00 PM
Interview on Vermont Edition
Listen across the state on Vermont Public Radio

5:00 – 7:15 PM
Attend Vermont Special Olympic Cocktail Party
Woodstock Inn, 14 The Green, Woodstock, VT

Please note that this schedule is subject to change.

