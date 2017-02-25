 

Vermont State Board of Education approves resolution criticizing Trump immigration policies

Feb. 25, 2017, 6:40 am by Leave a Comment

The State Board of Education unanimously approved a resolution this week chastising the Trump Administration for stepped up immigrant deportation policies.

The resolution is as follows:

“Vermont’s education system stands strongly against the prejudice and intolerance that characterize the current immigration proposals coming out of Washington. The safety and well-being of each and every child in our schools, regardless of background, socioeconomic class, gender, race or religion, is both our responsibility and is essential to preserving a strong and vital state. Therefore, the State Board of Education asks all educators, together with their communities, to continue to ensure that every school remains a safe and supportive place for New Americans as well as all other students and a place dedicated to helping all students succeed.”

Rainbow Chen, a Winooski High School student and voting member of the state board, said students are worried about what is happening in Washington and how it will affect them and their family.

Chen said it is important for students to know they have the support of the state behind them.

Connor Solimano, a Rutland student, who also serves on the state board, said student bodies across the state had become invested in resettling refugees from Syria. “I’m excited to see the state of Vermont coming together behind this.”

