 

VTDigger updates commenting registration system

Feb. 24, 2017, 8:18 am by Leave a Comment

DisqusScreenShotDear Readers:

VTDigger launched a new commenting system through a third party service, Disqus, a few weeks ago.

While many readers quickly adapted to the new system, many others had difficulty registering with Disqus.

Last night, we launched a new sign up option that allows readers to register with VTDigger exclusively, without becoming a member of the Disqus commenting system across media platforms.

We hope this helps!

For answers to Frequently Asked Questions about our commenting requirements, please click on this link.

We do ask commenters to use their real names. We hope to foster a civil discourse on VTDigger, and we encourage contributors to make constructive comments.

Many thanks for your patience as we worked out the bugs with the new system.

Anne Galloway
Editor, VTDigger

