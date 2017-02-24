VLS Solutions Conference Looks at Environmental Justice

News Release — Vermont Law School

Feb. 24, 2017

SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt., Feb. 24, 2017––Nationally recognized leaders in the environmental justice movement will join activists, scholars and lawyers for Vermont Law School’s annual Solutions Conference from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, in Chase Community Center at VLS. The conference, titled “Bridging the Gap Between the Promise and the Reality of Environmental Justice,” is free and open to the public and press.

Several VLS student groups are partnering to sponsor the conference, the goal of which is to provide understanding of current environmental justice issues and a forum to discuss potential solutions. Special guests include Esther Calhoun of Black Belt Citizens Fighting for Health and Justice; Charles Lee, author of “Toxic Wastes and Race in the United States”; Richard Moore, chairman of the National Environmental Justice Advisory Council to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA); Quentin Pair, retired United States Department of Justice (DOJ) attorney; and Benjamin Wilson, chairman of Beveridge & Diamond PC.

“We hope our Vermont neighbors will join us in welcoming these esteemed leaders in the environmental justice movement to Vermont Law School,” said Sherri White-Williamson JD/MERL’18. “We seek to foster a greater understanding of the challenges faced by low-income communities and communities of color who are disproportionately affected by environmental burdens and hazards, such as inadequate housing, food deserts, toxic and hazardous waste storage and treatment facilities, and lack of access to reasonably priced renewable energy. Regardless of level of expertise, attendees will leave feeling empowered to make a difference and inspired by others engaged in environmental justice work.”

The conference schedule includes:

9 a.m.—Welcome: President and Dean Marc Mihaly

9:15 to 10:45 a.m.—Opening Plenary

This session will explore the history of the environmental justice movement. Discussion will range from the seminal report “Toxic Wastes and Race in the United States” to the work of the Interagency Working Group on Environmental Justice, to development of programs at academic institutions to train a cadre of environmental justice advocates.

11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.—Concurrent/Breakout Sessions

Conference participants will attend a breakout session of their choice. During this time, student facilitators and subject matter experts will lead participants in a discussion of issues and ideas, and brainstorm viable solutions to the problems identified. Each group will report those solutions to the conference later in the day.

· Food Deserts and Sustainable Agriculture

· Examining Modern Day Environmental Injustice in Puerto Rico

· Addressing Barriers to Renewable Energy

· Women, Families, and Environmental Justice

· Grassroots Organizing for Environmental Justice

12:30 to 2 p.m.—Lunch and Community Voices Panel

This luncheon session will look at the environmental justice movement from a community perspective.

2:15 to 3:45 p.m.—Concurrent/Breakout Sessions

Conference participants will attend a breakout session of their choice. During this time, student facilitators and subject matter experts will lead participants in a discussion of issues and ideas, and brainstorm viable solutions to the problems identified. Each group will report those solutions to the conference later in the day.

· Tribal Environmental Justice Issues—Sovereignty on the Front Lines

· Title VI, Environmental Justice and Affected Communities

· Toxins and Water: Environmental Injustice in Flint and Buffalo

· A Common Thread: Environmental Justice in a Changing Climate

4 to 5:30 p.m.—Wrap-Up

Attendees will report the solutions discussed during their various breakout sessions. Ideas will be recorded and distributed to all conference attendees after the event.

Continuing legal education (CLE) credits are available for a fee. For more information about “Bridging the Gap Between the Promise and the Reality of Environmental Justice,” including preregistration, visit Eventbrite. Preregistration is encouraged to reserve lunch.