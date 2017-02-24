Vermont-NEA Calls on Schools, Superintendents to Continue Protecting Rights of All Students

News Release — Vermont-NEA

February 23, 2017

Contact:

Darren Allen, Vermont-NEA communications director

802.839.8618

MONTPELIER — Vermont-NEA deplores President Trump’s decision reversing guidance protecting the rights of transgender students from discrimination. The educators’ union notes that the president’s action does not change federal law protecting all students from discrimination, and calls on all Vermont superintendents to join educators in making sure every student feels welcomed and protected.

The following statement can be attributed to Martha Allen, a K-12 librarian from Canaan who serves as president of Vermont-NEA:

I am appalled at the president’s hurtful decision to threaten students. It is wrong and dangerous, and it goes against the very values we hold dear as educators and Vermonters. Since the president’s action doesn’t change federal laws that protect all students, I urge all Vermont schools and their superintendents to join us in protecting the rights of all students, especially LGBTQ children who are most threatened by this hateful action.

As educators, parents, and Vermonters, my fellow Vermont-NEA members and I remain resolved in making sure our schools are welcoming to all students.