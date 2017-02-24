 

South Burlington Fire Dept. Warns of Dangerous Ice Conditions on Local Ponds and Lakes

News Release — South Burlington Fire Department
February 23, 2017

Contact:
Deputy Chief Terry Francis
846-4134 or 363-4656

The recent spate of spring weather in conjunction with recent snow melt, has resulted in very unstable and dangerous ice conditions on local rivers, streams, ponds (both natural and storm water retention) and other bodies of water in the City. This warm-up is forecasted to remain into the beginning of the upcoming school vacation week.

Today South Burlington Fire Department conducted a safety survey of our local waterways, and found that none of these locations had “safe” ice. We urge parents, family members, and other care givers to educate their children as to the dangers of this seasonal change. Hypothermia will quickly incapacity wet, struggling victims and render them incapable of self-rescue. This fact was demonstrated late Monday afternoon in Central Park New York, when a “fun” outing by a group of teenagers taking selfies on the ice, almost turned into a tragedy had it not been for the quick thinking of bystanders.

Remember: NO ICE IS SAFE!

For questions or for further comments please contact Deputy Chief Terry Francis at 846-4134 or 363-4656.

