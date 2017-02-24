Rutland Regional Medical Center Offers Popular 8-Week Weight Loss Program

News Release — Rutland Regional Medical Center

February 24, 2017

Media Contact:

Peg Bolgioni, Marketing & Public Relations, 802.772.2843 or [email protected]

Rutland, Vermont – According to the National Institutes of Health, nearly two-thirds of Americans are overweight or obese and yet it has been estimated that over 45 million Americans go on a diet each year, and an estimated $33 billion dollars are spent on weight loss products annually. In spite of this, having too much weight continues to be a major health concern today. These two statistics seem to be at odds and beg the question: What’s not working?

Community Health Education at Rutland Regional Medical Center is offering its third wellness and weight loss workshop. This workshop aims to assist participants to lose weight while adopting habits and tactics that introduce sustainable behavior changes for maximum, long-term results.

“The ultimate goal, beyond the weight loss itself, is to introduce a mindset as well as a set of behaviors that are anchored in making healthy choices”, said Elizabeth Dulli, Rutland Regional Community Health Education Coordinator. “We want participants to focus on all aspects of wellness while making choices that will facilitate weight loss and give them tools for long term success.”

The program will be held from 6 to 7:30pm at the CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center at Rutland Regional and begins on April 3. The balance of the classes will be held on April 10, 17, 24, May 1, 8, 15, and 22.

This entire course is medically supervised and is designed for obese/overweight community members. Presenters include Elizabeth Dulli, RN, MS, Aaron Jones, RD, CD, Thomas Poole, DPT, Sheila Sharrow, LICSW, Bonnie Olson, Certified Martha Beck Life Coach and Bethany Yon, PhD.

The Strategic Topics of this wellness/weight loss program include: diet/nutrition, fitness/exercise, stress management and sleep along with exercises to reduce stress, and healthy cooking.

Registration is required for the Rutland Regional Medical Center Weight Loss Workshop. The cost is $20 for the entire 8-week course. For more information or to register, visit www.RRMC.org or call 802.772.2400.