 

Northfield Man Sentenced to Six Months’ Imprisonment for Possession of Pipe Bomb

News Release — ￼U.S. Department of Justice United States Attorney District of Vermont
February 23, 2017

The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont stated that Mark McCloud, 47, formerly of Northfield, Vermont, was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment by United States District Court Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford for unlawfully possessing explosive devices, that is two pipe bombs. Judge Crawford also sentenced McCloud to one year of supervised release and ordered him to pay a total of $5,000 in restitution to the victims. The defendant faced a maximum possible penalty of ten years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

According to court records, on December 9, 2015, McCloud lit an explosive device he was holding in his hand outside his residence at 50 North Street in Northfield. The device exploded. As a result, McCloud lost his left hand. Multiple bystanders were also injured, including his pregnant wife and a juvenile. The pipe bomb was made of copper tubing and explosive powder. According to court records, in executing a search warrant of McCloud’s home, law enforcement officers found several feet of fusing materials commonly known as “quick match” or “instantaneous fuse.”

This matter was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (“ATF”), the Vermont State Police, and the Northfield Police Department. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Perella. The defendant was represented by David McColgin, Esq.
