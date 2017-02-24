 

Mark Sousa Appointed General Manager of Green Mountain Transit

Feb. 24, 2017

February 22, 2017

Chapin Kaynor, chair of the Green Mountain Transit (GMT) Board of Commissioners, announced the appointment of Mark Sousa to the position of General Manager of GMT.

At the February 21 meeting of the GMT Board of Commissioners, Leadership Committee member Catherine Dimitruk, commissioner from Franklin County, made this motion:

“Given that Mark Sousa was runner-up when GMT performed a national General Manager search two years ago, and given that he has since served GMT well as Assistant General Manager and Interim General Manager, and in consideration of his Board interview and in-depth reference checks, I move to authorize the GMT Board Chair to enter negotiations with Mark Sousa to be appointed to the vacant position of General Manager of GMT.”

The motion was seconded by commissioner John Sharrow of Milton and carried unanimously by the full board.

Mark has held progressively senior management positions at GMT, beginning in June 2014 as the Operations Manager. He was promoted to the Director of Operations in January 2015, and the Assistant General Manager in July 2015. In January 2017, he was appointed Interim General Manager when the position was vacated. Prior to his arrival at GMT, Mark served in various leadership roles for the city of Nashua NH, as Transportation Director, Emergency Management Director, and Legislative Liaison.

“Mark has a proven track record at GMT and his abilities showed through in the strong support for his appointment voiced by staff members from all levels of the organization” commented Vice-Chair Tom Chittenden, commissioner from South Burlington.

