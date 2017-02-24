Gov. Phil Scott Declares ‘Girl Scout Cookie Weekend’ in Vermont

News Release — Gov. Phil Scott

Friday, February 24, 2017

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott is declaring the weekend of February 24 as Girl Scout Cookie Weekend in Vermont, and encourages Vermonters to “tag along” by celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Girl Scout Cookie Program.

In the 100 years since its founding, the Girl Scout Cookie Program has grown into a powerful tool to help young women develop the skills needed to be successful in the future.

“These signature sweets do much more than simply cure our sugar cravings. The Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches young women how to be entrepreneurs, manage money, and develop people skills and business ethics,” said Gov. Scott. “By evolving to include the ‘Digital Cookie,’ which combines the boots-on-the-ground approach to business with the digital age methods of e-marketing and online tools, the program has expanded the skills its teaching. And when you buy cookies from your local Girl Scouts, 100 percent of your money stays local – and helps the Scouts right here in Vermont.”

Gov. Scott signed the proclamation Thursday, in partnership with the Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains. He is encouraging Vermonters to support their local Scouts by buying cookies, and sharing their Girl Scout Cookie Weekend photos on social media, along with a message of encouragement for Vermont’s next generation of leaders.

