 

Gov. Phil Scott Declares ‘Girl Scout Cookie Weekend’ in Vermont

Feb. 24, 2017, 1:13 pm by Leave a Comment

News Release — Gov. Phil Scott
Friday, February 24, 2017

Contact:
Rebecca Kelley
802-828-6403
[email protected]

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott is declaring the weekend of February 24 as Girl Scout Cookie Weekend in Vermont, and encourages Vermonters to “tag along” by celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Girl Scout Cookie Program.

In the 100 years since its founding, the Girl Scout Cookie Program has grown into a powerful tool to help young women develop the skills needed to be successful in the future.

“These signature sweets do much more than simply cure our sugar cravings. The Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches young women how to be entrepreneurs, manage money, and develop people skills and business ethics,” said Gov. Scott. “By evolving to include the ‘Digital Cookie,’ which combines the boots-on-the-ground approach to business with the digital age methods of e-marketing and online tools, the program has expanded the skills its teaching. And when you buy cookies from your local Girl Scouts, 100 percent of your money stays local – and helps the Scouts right here in Vermont.”

Gov. Scott signed the proclamation Thursday, in partnership with the Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains. He is encouraging Vermonters to support their local Scouts by buying cookies, and sharing their Girl Scout Cookie Weekend photos on social media, along with a message of encouragement for Vermont’s next generation of leaders.

Please click here to read the full proclamation, and click here to learn more about the Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains and, of course, find out where you can buy cookies.

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With: ,
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Gov. Phil Scott Declares ‘Girl Scout Cookie Weekend’ in V..."