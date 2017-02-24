Farmers Gather at NOFA Winter Conference to Strategize the Future of Crop Surplus Management

News Release — Salvation Farms

Feb. 23, 2017

Contact:

Theresa Snow

Salvation Farms, Executive Director

802-522-3148

[email protected]

During a NOFA Winter Conference workshop over the weekend, Salvation Farms facilitated a conversation with Vermont farmers to discuss what to do with surplus crops. The session began with some brief facts about why some crops grown on Vermont farms go unharvested or unsold. The session quickly turned to a rich discussion between participating farmers: Beth Whiting of Maple Wind Farm in Huntingon, George Gross of Dog River Farm in Berlin, Jon Cohen of Deep Meadow Farm in Ascutney, and Joe Tisbert of Valley Dream Farm in Cambridge. Joe also serves as the Vermont Farm Bureau’s President.

The farmer-panelists discussed exploring potential markets, processing options, and labor needed to move more Vermont grown crops to Vermont eaters. In response to the question, Can new market avenues be created with farm surplus crops? George Gross of Dog River Farm responded, “Absolutely. I feel we could be feeding a lot of the population that is currently receiving federal food dollars for fresh produce and meat through [what we grow on] our farms.”

This conversation builds off of Salvation Farms’ 2016 food loss on Vermont farms study and recent farmer interviews conducted by Middlebury students. The forum marked the start of establishing a group of farmers who will act as advisors to help inform Salvation Farms’ focus in the coming years. This farmer engagement is made possible, in part, by funding from The Claneil Foundation in Pennsylvania, who chose Salvation Farms as the recipient of its Critical Issue Grant in Food Waste, specifically because of the organization’s focus on farm level management of edible quality surplus crops.

Jon Cohen from Deep Meadow Farm stated clearly that moving surplus crops needs to be demand-driven, not surplus-driven. “The reason for using surplus should be having a consumer, not having surplus.” He continued, “…the demand [for seconds] drives the cost. Not that there’s not viability here; it’s just that it’s not going to come from us, it’ll come from policies.”

For information about Salvation Farms and food loss on Vermont farms visit www.salvationfarms.org.