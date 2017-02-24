Champlain College’s Digital Threats Cyber Conference Aimed At Helping Nonprofits and Businesses

News Release — Champlain College

Feb. 23, 2017

Stephen Mease, Director of Public Information and News, Champlain College, 802-865-6432, [email protected]

Department of Justice, FBI and Vermont Investigators to Share Expertise

BURLINGTON, VT (02/23/2017) Join Champlain College and the U.S. Department of Justice for a free one-day conference outlining key current cyber threats to organizations of all sizes, as well as what tactics you should be using to prepare and to respond to those threats. The conference will also include guidance on how to proceed when you are targeted – and conversations about real-life scenarios we’ve faced here in Vermont and lessons learned from organizations across the country.

Presenters will include representatives from local organizations as well as government experts from the FBI, U.S. Department of Justice and Vermont investigators, as well as Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan and Burlington Electric CEO Neale Lunderville.

What: Understanding Digital Threats: A Cybersecurity Briefing for Businesses and Non-Profits

When: Friday, March 10, 2017

8:30 a.m. Registration

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Conference

Where: Champlain Room at the Center for Communication and Creative Media, Champlain College

375 Maple Street, Burlington, VT 05401

Conference sessions include:

The Changing Threat Landscape

Incident Preparedness: The Shift from Cyber-Defense to Cyber-Survival

Incident Response: Government Expectations and Cooperation

Case Studies Highlighting Experiences of Local Organizations

