Brattleboro Retreat Appoints New Chief Medical Officer

News Release — Brattleboro Retreat

Feb. 23, 2017

Media Contact:

Jeff Kelliher, 802-258-6132 or [email protected]

BRATTLEBORO, VT (February 23, 2016)—The Brattleboro Retreat is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark McGee, MD, as the hospital’s new Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

McGee takes over the job from Frederick “Fritz” Engstrom, MD, who has retired from his role as CMO but will remain on the Retreat’s medical staff.

“Dr. McGee has served in a variety of roles here at the Retreat—from outpatient to inpatient—and has taken the lead on a number of important initiatives aimed at improving access to high-quality psychiatric and addiction care,” said Louis Josephson, president and chief executive officer. “I look forward to his leadership on our medical staff and also as the newest member of our executive team.”

Dr. McGee joined the Retreat in 2012 after completing his residency in Psychiatry at the University of Vermont. Since that time he has served as a staff psychiatrist on the hospital’s Adult Intensive Unit and was appointed unit chief of the Adult Inpatient Unit. In 2013, became board certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology in Psychiatry. In 2016, he was appointed Medical Director of the Anna Marsh Clinic and later that year as Medical Director of Inpatient Services.

“It’s an honor to have been chosen to serve as the hospital’s next Chief Medical Officer,” said McGee. “I am fortunate to be taking over at a time that will provide numerous opportunities to build and shape the kinds of innovative services and programs our patients and their families will depend on in coming years.”

Dr. Fritz Engstrom has worked at the Retreat for nearly nineteen years, seventeen as Chief Medical Officer. “Under his leadership the Retreat has grown substantially and has met the numerous challenges involved in treating a more complex patient population,” said Josephson. “Happily, he will remain with us in the role of Medical Director of Intensive Care Services.”

