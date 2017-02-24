 

Brattleboro Retreat Appoints New Chief Medical Officer

Feb. 24, 2017, 2:02 pm by Leave a Comment

News Release — Brattleboro Retreat
Feb. 23, 2017

Media Contact:
Jeff Kelliher, 802-258-6132 or [email protected]

BRATTLEBORO, VT (February 23, 2016)—The Brattleboro Retreat is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark McGee, MD, as the hospital’s new Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

McGee takes over the job from Frederick “Fritz” Engstrom, MD, who has retired from his role as CMO but will remain on the Retreat’s medical staff.

“Dr. McGee has served in a variety of roles here at the Retreat—from outpatient to inpatient—and has taken the lead on a number of important initiatives aimed at improving access to high-quality psychiatric and addiction care,” said Louis Josephson, president and chief executive officer. “I look forward to his leadership on our medical staff and also as the newest member of our executive team.”

Dr. McGee joined the Retreat in 2012 after completing his residency in Psychiatry at the University of Vermont. Since that time he has served as a staff psychiatrist on the hospital’s Adult Intensive Unit and was appointed unit chief of the Adult Inpatient Unit. In 2013, became board certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology in Psychiatry. In 2016, he was appointed Medical Director of the Anna Marsh Clinic and later that year as Medical Director of Inpatient Services.

“It’s an honor to have been chosen to serve as the hospital’s next Chief Medical Officer,” said McGee. “I am fortunate to be taking over at a time that will provide numerous opportunities to build and shape the kinds of innovative services and programs our patients and their families will depend on in coming years.”

Dr. Fritz Engstrom has worked at the Retreat for nearly nineteen years, seventeen as Chief Medical Officer. “Under his leadership the Retreat has grown substantially and has met the numerous challenges involved in treating a more complex patient population,” said Josephson. “Happily, he will remain with us in the role of Medical Director of Intensive Care Services.”

The Brattleboro Retreat, founded in 1834, is a not-for-profit, regional specialty psychiatric hospital and addictions treatment center, providing a full range of diagnostic, therapeutic and rehabilitation services for individuals of all ages and their families. Recognized as a national leader in the treatment mental illness and addiction, the Brattleboro Retreat offers a high quality, individualized, comprehensive continuum of care including inpatient, partial hospitalization, residential and outpatient treatment.

 

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With:
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Brattleboro Retreat Appoints New Chief Medical Officer"