Bennington plans charter review, local option tax

BENNINGTON — The Select Board will create a charter review commission in the spring that is expected to consider a local option sales tax, changes to the map of the designated downtown area and other possible amendments.

Town Manager Stuart Hurd said a nine-member commission, to be appointed by the board in April or May, will consider a charter amendment to allow a 1 percent local tax on sales, not including lodging rooms or meals. He said town officials consider that adding a local tax to room and meals taxes “would strain our existing lodging folks.”

Speaking of local option taxes during a board meeting on Monday, Hurd said the tax here could bring in about the same as the roughly $1 million Manchester’s local tax produces annually. In addition to a 1 percent tax added to sales, Manchester also assesses a local tax on lodging and meals.

Hurd said a charter amendment appears the best route for a “receiving town” under the state’s education funding formula, such as Bennington, while “sending towns,” like Manchester, have been able to secure legislative approval for local option taxes.

Any charter amendments would, however, require a review and approval from the Legislature and governor.

Hurd said the designated downtown map requires a charter change.

The city is also entertaining the election of a mayor.

The form of government came closest to winning approval in March 1998, when 1,345 voters favored a charter amendment proposing the change and 1,687 voted against.

In March 2003, the mayoral format went down to defeat again, 1,730 votes to 1,062.

Hurd, who was first appointed to the manager’s post in 1992, works with the seven-member select board, with each board member elected at large. The town manager has authority to hire and manage employees, while the board hires the manager and approves policies and overall budgets.

Board Chairman Thomas Jacobs said he doesn’t hear many calls for a change of local government structure, “but the time appears right to have an intelligent dialogue on the subject and the review committee could provide that venue.”

Hurd said a final report from the review commission and its recommendation will be reviewed by the Select Board and a decision made on which amendments to pursue. Any changes would be expected to go before town voters at the March 2018 annual town meeting.

Hurd said the town charter was last amended in 2005, when a recall provision for town officials was added.

More information on local option taxes in Vermont can be found at http://tax.vermont.gov/business-and-corp/sales-and-use-tax/local-option-tax/municipalities