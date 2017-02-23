Let’s Grow Kids Media Statement on Child Care Closures

News Release — Let’s Grow Kids

Feb. 22, 2017

Vermont child care closures highlight need for increased investments in high-quality, affordable early care and learning programs

By Robyn Freedner-Maguire, Let’s Grow Kids Campaign Director

The recent closures of child care programs across the state are incredibly alarming. High-quality, affordable child care is foundational to supporting the healthy development of our children and to our state’s economy. Vermont’s children, families and businesses cannot afford to lose more programs when we’re already facing a serious child care shortage.

Some have pointed to Vermont’s updated regulations for child care programs as a reason for programs closing their doors. In many cases, though, the regulations were the final straw for businesses already on the edge. We need regulations to ensure the safe and healthy development of our children, but when child care providers can’t afford to invest in their programs for the sake of our kids, we know the system is seriously challenged.

The real elephant in the room is that Vermont’s early care and learning system has been chronically underfunded for decades. Providers work long hours and, on average, are strikingly underpaid. They struggle to stay in business and to support their own families. Meanwhile, parents spend up to 40% of their household income on child care—if they can even find a program with an open slot in the first place. Parents are forced to make tough choices, sometimes dropping out of the workforce.

In May of 2016, Let’s Grow Kids released our Stalled at the Start report which found that almost half of Vermont infants and toddlers likely to need care don’t have access to any regulated child care programs. When we looked at high-quality programs, the numbers were much worse; almost 80% of infants and toddlers likely to need care don’t have access. Since then, Vermont has lost a net of 51 home-based child care providers in a six-month period. We can’t afford to see this trend continue.

We know that 70% of Vermont children under 6 have all parents in the labor force, meaning that, during work hours, high-quality child care is their best opportunity to get prepared for school, the workforce and life. Ensuring that all Vermont’s children have access to high-quality early care and learning experiences in the first five years is the wisest investment we can make as a state. In fact, a recent report issued by the Vermont Business Roundtable Research and Education Foundation found that if children likely to need care had access to high-quality, affordable early care and learning programs, Vermont’s economy would reap net benefits of $1.3 billion over the next 60 years.

These big returns hinge on high-quality programs and, just like with everything else in life, quality costs money. High-quality programs employ nurturing, professional caregivers who are educated in early childhood learning and development. In addition to a safe space, they offer programming that incorporates play-based activities that enrich and promote learning and development so children get the best preparation for life.

If we want the environments our children spend their days in to be clean and safe and provide stimulating activities, our providers must make enough money to invest in their programs.

We already have a vehicle in the state to support providers and families and that’s the Child Care Financial Assistance Program (CCFAP). CCFAP provides tuition assistance for families who meet certain financial, health, work or education criteria, allowing them to enroll their children in quality child care programs while parents work or attend school. Unfortunately, the program has been underfunded for several years. The rates it pays to child care providers on behalf of eligible families are based on what providers were charging in 2008 and 2009—not the true costs of providing quality care. In other words, the child care system is balanced on the backs of child care providers and parents. As a result, child care providers are forced to choose between asking families who already face financial challenges to cover the difference or taking a financial hit to their program’s budget.

Vermont doesn’t work without child care. Let’s start investing where it matters most.