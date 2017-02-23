 

House Speaker Mitzi Johnson Supports VermontABLE Initiative

Feb. 23, 2017, 3:48 pm by Leave a Comment

News Release — House Speaker Mitzi Johnson
February 22, 2017

Contact: Katherine Levasseur
(802) 828-2245
[email protected]

Montpelier, VT – Today State Treasurer Pearce, Governor Scott, and Lieutenant Governor Zuckerman announced the launch of the VermontABLE disability savings program which will allow Vermonters living with disabilities to create tax-advantaged savings accounts.

The program will encourage Vermonters invest in their futures without losing access to vital public benefit programs. A secure web portal will allow people to enroll in different types of savings plans. Eligible Vermonters will also receive preferential federal tax treatment while saving for disability related expenses such as housing and employment training.

“I support the efforts of the Legislature for creating this program and of the Governor, Lieutenant Governor and State Treasurer for launching VermontABLE today. Vermont is now one of a growing number of states with ABLE legislation. I am proud of the progress that we are making to ensure that Vermont is accessible and affordable for all who call it home. It is our responsibility care for our communities in order to build a strong, healthy future for our state.” said House Speaker Mitzi Johnson

VermontABLE is expected to be made available during the first quarter of 2017. It will be administered through a partnership with the Ohio State Treasurer’s Office.

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With: ,
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "House Speaker Mitzi Johnson Supports VermontABLE Initiative"