House Speaker Mitzi Johnson Supports VermontABLE Initiative

News Release — House Speaker Mitzi Johnson

February 22, 2017

Montpelier, VT – Today State Treasurer Pearce, Governor Scott, and Lieutenant Governor Zuckerman announced the launch of the VermontABLE disability savings program which will allow Vermonters living with disabilities to create tax-advantaged savings accounts.

The program will encourage Vermonters invest in their futures without losing access to vital public benefit programs. A secure web portal will allow people to enroll in different types of savings plans. Eligible Vermonters will also receive preferential federal tax treatment while saving for disability related expenses such as housing and employment training.

“I support the efforts of the Legislature for creating this program and of the Governor, Lieutenant Governor and State Treasurer for launching VermontABLE today. Vermont is now one of a growing number of states with ABLE legislation. I am proud of the progress that we are making to ensure that Vermont is accessible and affordable for all who call it home. It is our responsibility care for our communities in order to build a strong, healthy future for our state.” said House Speaker Mitzi Johnson

VermontABLE is expected to be made available during the first quarter of 2017. It will be administered through a partnership with the Ohio State Treasurer’s Office.