House Joint Statement on Orange-1 House Recount - VTDigger

News Release — House Speaker Mitzi Johnson

February 22, 2017

Montpelier, VT – Today, the House panel established to oversee the recount of the contested Orange-1 election determined that they will not proceed. After the initial recount, the voter checklist of one town was accidentally sealed in one ballot bag. The Town Clerk requested, in writing, of the Secretary of States’ office, the process for removing the checklist from the ballot bag. The office advised that the bag could be opened with the Town Clerk and one other person present. Statute 2590(c), which governs this process, specifies that should the bags need to be opened, the Town Clerk must be witnessed by two elections officials of different political parties. The Town Clerk followed the Secretary of State’s office’s advice and opened the ballot bag with only one other person present which was in conflict with statute. The rules governing the recount specify that if any seal is broken or container opened, the recount cannot move forward and the House must terminate the process.

“From the beginning, we have advocated for this recount specifically to address inconsistencies, grey areas, and procedural errors in our electoral process. While we are certainly disappointed that this particular election will not receive the review we believe it deserves, we are encouraged that the Government Operations Committee has already begun the deep dive into what reforms are needed to our election law” said Progressive Caucus Leader, Representative Robin Chesnut-Tangerman.

Democratic House Majority Leader Jill Krowinski said, “I want to thank the Government Operations Committee for their hard work in reviewing the Orange-1 race. What we have learned from this process is that we must thoroughly vet and clarify our election recount laws. This is a priority for our caucus.”

“I’m happy that Bob Frenier can finally move on with his work to represent his constituents in the Orange-1 district with certainty. The questions about the electoral process in this election now resolved, will hopefully lead to ideas for improvement in future elections.” stated Don Turner, House Republican Leader.

“This process has shed significant light on the irregularities in the recount process,” said Speaker Mitzi Johnson, “Vermonters deserve to know that every vote is counted and every effort to follow proper elections procedure is made. We have done our very best to ensure this in the Orange-1 race. House Democrats, Progressives, and Republicans are united in this decision.”