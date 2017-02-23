Health Groups Urge Vermont Lawmakers to Pass Tobacco Prevention Legislation This Session - VTDigger
 

Health Groups Urge Vermont Lawmakers to Pass Tobacco Prevention Legislation This Session

Feb. 23, 2017

February 22, 2017

S.88 RAISES TOBACCO SALE AGE FROM 18 TO 21

MONTPELIER—A coalition of prominent national public health organizations today called on Vermont lawmakers to support and pass legislation aimed at reducing tobacco use in the state. S. 88 and H.52 would change the existing tobacco prevention law by raising the tobacco sale age from 18 to 21.

Leaders from the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, the American Lung Association, the American Heart Association, and the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network pointed out both the enormous costs tobacco products impose financially and to the health of residents in the state.

Each year 1,000 adults in Vermont die from smoking. In addition, 10,000 children now under 18 and alive in Vermont will ultimately die prematurely from smoking if current conditions persist.

“The reality is the younger a person is when he or she begins using tobacco, the more likely he or she will become addicted, and national data show that about 95 percent of adult smokers begin smoking before they turn 21,” said Kevin O’Flaherty, Northeastern Region Director for the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. “We simply must put up more barriers to prevent these kids from smoking or using other tobacco products.”

More than 200 localities across the country and the states of Hawaii and California have already passed similar legislation.

“Tobacco use in Vermont costs $348 million in health care costs and over $232 million in lost productivity each year,” said, Rebecca Ryan, Senior Director, Health Education and Public Policy, of the American Lung Association in Vermont. “Our organizations urge Vermont lawmakers to take up and pass this legislation this year.”

The Institute of Medicine report on the policy predicts that raising the age of sale for tobacco products will help reduce smoking rates and significantly reduce the number of smoking deaths.

“The data shows that over the long term, raising the sale age to 21 would reduce adult smoking rates by 12% and reduce deaths by 10%,” said Tina Zuk, Senior Director, Government Relations, American Heart Association. “This legislation would get us further toward our collective goal of reducing tobacco use and protecting public health.”

“Adolescents display evidence of addiction at lower levels of cigarette consumption than adults, and it may be harder for them to quit,” said Jill Sudhoff-Guerin, Vermont Government Relations Director for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.” “Raising the tobacco age to 21 has the potential to make a significant dent in smoking rates.”

