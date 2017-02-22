Comment Policy
Travis Jacobs: Will Congress have a Republican foil to Trump, like Stafford was to Reagan?
Editor’s note: This commentary is by Travis Beal Jacobs, who is Fletcher D. Proctor Professor Emeritus of American History at Middlebury College.President Trump, like Republican Ronald Reagan in the 1980s, has appointed people with an anti-environment and an anti-Education Department agenda. Scott Pruitt, who survived a contentious confirmation to administer the Environmental Protection Agency, a Cabinet-level position, has filed numerous lawsuits against EPA’s clean air and water regulations. He also has close ties to the fossil fuel industry. Betsy DeVos was confirmed as the secretary of education after the vice president cast a tie-breaking vote, and she has little experience with or knowledge of public education.
Since the Republicans control both houses of Congress, Trump has legislative possibilities; moreover, he has demonstrated his willingness to use executive orders. While Reagan had a far more impressive popular and electoral victory in 1980, the Democrats maintained a majority in the House. Still, the Republicans, unexpectedly, had gained control of the Senate, and they had confidence with what was called the “Reagan revolution.”
We have to wait and see whether any Republicans in the Senate will oppose Trump’s proposals to delete or weaken environmental regulations and eliminate or cut education programs. Reagan, however, might have realized that his anti-liberal government proposals for those issues would receive stubborn and persistent opposition from Vermont’s Sen. Robert Stafford, even though he was a Republican.
The Reagan administration had instructed Education Secretary Terrel Bell to dismantle his department, and the EPA administrator Anne Gorsuch proceeded to remove clean air regulations and cut funding for the Superfund’s toxic waste cleanup programs. It had, thus, targeted issues that would go to Senate committees led by Sen. Stafford. He was the senior Republican on the Environmental and Public Works Committee and on the Labor and Human Resources Committee, and he had to choose which one to chair. During the lame-duck session after the 1980 election he had played a crucial role in the passage of the Superfund, and he knew that the incoming Reagan administration opposed environmental regulations. Thus, despite Stafford’s fervent commitment to education programs and student loans,, he took the Environmental and Public Works chair. He had, though, struck a deal which allowed Utah’s Sen. Orrin Hatch to lead the Labor and Human Resources Committee, as long as Stafford chaired its important education subcommittee.
When Gorsuch quickly proceeded to cut funding for environmental programs and regulations for the Clean Air Act, which was up for five-year reauthorization, Stafford reacted in spite of pressure from the president. With “incredible patience” and a “quiet, stubborn defense,” the senator blocked his Republican colleagues from weakening the act. While Congress did not renew the act, it authorized year-to-year continuing appropriations. After one of the Clean Air hearings, a frustrated senior auto executive told the senator: “If you ever want a piece of paper saying you are a certified son of a bitch, come to me.”
An analyst at the pro-Reagan Heritage Foundation commented: “The administration had absolutely no impact on higher education funding. It was run completely from Stafford’s office.”
Stafford, however, could never add an acid rain provision to the legislation, even though he could get the provision out of his committee on a 15-1 vote. He knew that Robert Byrd, from West Virginia coal country and the Democratic minority leader in the Senate, would prevent a floor debate. Throughout the 1980s Stafford preserved the basic provisions of the Clean Air Act. That would be crucial for enactment of the important 1990 legislation, two years after his retirement, and Republican President George H.W. Bush, who had declared himself an “environmentalist” in 1988, signed the law.
In 1987 President Reagan pocket vetoed a strengthened Clean Water Act. Stafford, now the ranking Republican on the committee after the Democrats regained control of the Senate in 1986, organized “an overwhelming veto override.” Then Reagan, facing an override of his veto for additional Superfund funding, reluctantly signed the legislation. The late Leon Billings, the architect of the Clean Air and Clean Water acts, recalled that Stafford during those years “stood in the door” and blocked the way. A few years ago the New York Times’ environmental writer Philip Shabercoff emphasized that there is “no one like him today” in Congress.
Simultaneously, the senator confronted the administration’s proposals for education. Secretary Bell, who in Stafford’s word was “unhappy” with his White House instructions, soon realized the education subcommittee would not approve legislation to eliminate the department. Consequently, Budget Director David Stockman proposed to cut education funding significantly and to fold programs into block grants for the states. Stafford, however, insisted on separate funding entities for educationally disadvantaged kids, the handicapped, and mental health clinics, and the block grant proposal failed. Stafford won some battles and compromised on others, such as dropping a metric education provision, in order to preserve legislation for the department. It irritated him when the new education secretary, William Bennett, proposed a cap and a 25 per cent funding cut for student loans, but the senator had the votes and Congress held the line. It named the student loan program after the Vermonter.
Reagan and Bennett continued efforts to reduce the role of the government in higher education but, following Stafford’s subcommittee’s action, the full committee unanimously reauthorized the Higher Education Act. The Senate passed it, 93-1. An analyst at the pro-Reagan Heritage Foundation commented: “The administration had absolutely no impact on higher education funding. It was run completely from Stafford’s office.” Congress then named the Elementary and Secondary School Act of 1987 after him. Democratic Sen. Claiborne Pell, Stafford’s close friend on the subcommittee, asserted: “Many of the programs in this bill would have been lost entirely if it had not been for his vigorous leadership.”
The Reagan administration overreached, and Bob Stafford played a critical role when he blocked its efforts to achieve significant environmental and education changes. In 1983 the senator wrote in the American Lung Association Bulletin that “in the environment every victory is temporary and every defeat is permanent.”
Will the Trump administration wage, as pledged, an onslaught against widely popular environmental and education policies? And, then, during this congressional session, will a Republican senator or two stand up and provide leadership, as Bob Stafford did, and preserve important regulations and programs for the American people?