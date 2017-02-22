Gov. Phil Scott Proclaims This Week as Engineering Week in Vermont

News Release — Gov. Phil Scott

February 22, 2017

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott declared the week of February 19 as Engineering Week in Vermont. The week is designated to recognize both practicing and aspiring engineers, and the value of scientific and technical skills to help move industry, society and the economy forward.

“Engineers are problem solvers, and crucial to strengthening the economy, making Vermont more affordable, and protecting our most vulnerable,” said Gov. Scott. “Supporting education and training in traditional technical trades and the industries of the future is vital to growing our economy, and I believe focusing on science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) is a critical part of building a strong workforce and creating greater opportunities for Vermonters.”

Gov. Scott signed and presented a proclamation at an event hosted by the Vermont Society of Professional Engineers. Distinguished engineers from the community were in attendance, including Vermont’s Engineer of the Year, Young Engineer of the Year, and Student Engineers/Technicians of the Year from the University of Vermont, Norwich University and Vermont Technical College.

Engineering Week, or “EWeek,” celebrates the engineering profession in Vermont, and promotes the Vermont Society of Professional Engineers’ commitment to furthering the engineering sector, its local communities, and supporting the career advancement for its members.

Please click here to read the full proclamation.