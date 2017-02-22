Deb Markowitz, John McInerney, & Jed Murdoch Join The Nature Conservancy Board

News Release — The Nature Conservancy

Feb. 22, 2017

Montpelier, Feb 22, 2017—The Nature Conservancy in Vermont is honored to have three new and exemplary community members join its Board of Trustees. They bring a wealth of experience in the arenas of science, policy and business that will help advance the chapter’s water, land, and climate initiatives.

New Board Members include:

Deb Markowitz of Montpelier. Markowitz served as Vermont’s Secretary of the Agency of Natural Resources from 2011 to 2017 after serving for six terms as Vermont’s Secretary of State. Markowitz is currently a Visiting Professor of Environmental Policy and Leadership at the University of Vermont’s Rubenstein School of the Environment.

As Secretary of the Agency of Natural Resources, Markowitz shaped Vermont’s environmental agenda, focusing on the challenges of climate change, forest health and integrity, and cleaning up Lake Champlain. She speaks nationally and internationally on the importance of state action in the fight against climate change. She served on the board of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and represented Vermont on the White House Task Force on Climate Preparedness and Resilience and at the United Nation’s Summits on Climate Change in Paris and Marrakech.

A graduate of the University of Vermont in 1983, Markowitz received her law degree from the Georgetown University Law Center in 1987, magna cum laude and, in 2015, a Certificate in Public Leadership from Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government. Markowitz currently serves on the boards of advisors for the Georgetown Climate Center, Antioch’s Center for Climate Preparedness and Community Resilience, and UVM’s Rubenstein School. She founded Vermont Parks Forever, the foundation for Vermont’s state parks and the Women’s Leadership Initiative. Markowitz has been recognized nationally for her leadership by being awarded an Aspen Institute Rodel Fellowship and the Kennedy School of Governments’ Cahn Fellowship. Markowitz and her husband reside in Montpelier.

John McInerney of Rupert. McInerney is a former business operations executive who retired to Vermont with his wife in 2005. His successful career spanned over three decades, much of it working for Sears, Roebuck in Chicago. Over the years, McInerney has been involved in a variety of public service organizations. In Chicago he was an officer of the Lake Michigan Federation, taught a quality management program at Northwestern’s Kellogg School, worked with public school principals in the Chicago school system and was a founding member of the North Shore Chapter of Ducks Unlimited. In Vermont, he served on the boards of the Pawlet and Dorset Historical Societies and he is past President of Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning. He and his wife, Victoria (now deceased), raised twin sons; one lives in Denver and the other teaches in a private school in Istanbul, Turkey.

Jed Murdoch of Essex. Murdoch is an Associate Professor of Wildlife Biology and Chair of the Wildlife and Fisheries Biology Program in the Rubenstein School of Environment and Natural Resources at the University of Vermont. He teaches courses in wildlife biology, ecology, and conservation biology, and is engaged in research that aims to solve wildlife problems by using a combination of fieldwork, experimentation, and modeling. Murdoch graduated from Colorado College with a degree in Biology. He then earned a Master of Science in Biological Sciences from the University of Denver and Doctor of Philosophy in Zoology from the University of Oxford (UK). Murdoch grew up in Shelburne and now lives with his wife and son in Essex.

“We are thrilled that we’ve been able to attract such high-caliber individuals to our Board of Trustees. Their talents, commitment and guidance are critical to our continued success and integration of new approaches to conservation in Vermont,” said Heather Furman, state director of The Nature Conservancy in Vermont, “We are deeply grateful to all of our trustees for their passion to advance conservation in meeting the needs of both people and nature.”

Markowitz, McInerney and Murdoch will join current Trustees: Lynn Bondurant, Chair, George Burrill, Allen Clark, Richard Heilemann, Richard Jackson, Bryan McCarthy, Sarah Muyskens, Maggie Paine, Peter Swift, and Peter Van Oot.