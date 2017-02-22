Copley Hospital Auxiliary Matching Grant Helps Hospital Raise $200,000

News Release — Copley Hospital

Feb. 22, 2017

Morristown – A matching grant challenge offered by the Copley Hospital Auxiliary has helped Copley Hospital raise more than $200,000 for its new Surgical Center. The hospital is now less than $75,000 away from reaching its goal of raising $3.2 million for the new Surgical Center.

“We are delighted with the response from our community to the challenge,” said Judy Shanley, President of the Copley Hospital Auxiliary. “Auxiliary volunteers work hard throughout the year to support the hospital by staffing the Second Chance Thrift Store and the Gift Shop at the hospital and proceeds from these endeavors go back to the hospital. This matching grant was important to all of us as a way to help Copley update their facilities so our community continues to have expert care now and into the future.”

“We are grateful and humbled by the community support we have received, led by the Copley Hospital Auxiliary,” said Art Mathisen, CEO of Copley Hospital. “This support is fundamental as to why Copley is such an outstanding community hospital. It is key to attracting and retaining top clinical staff and enables Copley to provide the warm, personalized care each of us wants for our family and friends. On behalf of everyone at Copley, thank you for the difference you make to Copley and to our community.”

The hospital has raised 98% of its $3.2 million goal in community support for the new Surgical Center. Scheduled to open this year, the new Surgical Center is a replacement of existing services and addresses space deficiencies. Copley’s current surgical space has not been modernized in nearly 40 years. The project involves new construction to build the integrated Surgical Center, expansion of the Infusion Suite in the Outpatient Services Center, and modifications to re-purpose the current OR space.

Copley Hospital is greater Lamoille County’s non-profit community hospital and one of the area’s largest employers. For the past five years, Copley has been recognized as a HealthStrong Hospital, an award of excellence based on a comprehensive measurement metrics including quality, outcomes, patient perspective, affordability and efficiency. Visit www.copleyvt.org or call 802-888-8888 for more information.