Winter Fest Activities at Rutland Regional Cancelled Due to Weather

News Release — Rutland Regional Medical Center
February 21, 2017
Media Contact:
Peg Bolgioni, Rutland Regional Marketing & Public Relations, 802.772.2843
Rutland, VT- Due to the mild temperatures and loss of snow pack, Rutland Regional Medical Center has cancelled its Winter Fest activities scheduled for Friday, February 24, from 4:30pm-8:00pm ,on the Rutland Regional campus.
A special thanks to those staff and leaders at Rutland Regional who supported this event. We look forward to beingback at it next year. There are still other Winter Fest activities happening in the Rutland Community this week. Go to www.winterfestvt.com for more information.