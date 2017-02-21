 

Vermont Technology Alliance Lunch & Learn: Mills to Maker Spaces: Reinventing Manufacturing in New England

Feb. 20, 2017

The Vermont Technology Alliance is presenting “Mills to Maker Spaces: Reinventing Manufacturing in New England,” featuring Jacob Long, CEO of American Woolen Company on March 3, noon to 1:30 p.m. at Generator in Burlington.

For the first half of the 20th Century, the American Woolen Company dominated the woolen textile industry in New England. During that time, American Woolen Company’s mills in Winooski became the largest employer in Vermont, until closing doors in 1954.

In this Lunch and Learn session, Jacob Long, investment banker and CEO of American Woolen Company in Stafford Springs, CT., will share how he has brought this historic company back to life. American Woolen ’s business model echoes the maker movement approach of small-batch production that is transforming America’s manufacturing ecosystem. Highlights of his talk will include re-purposing historic buildings, re-branding “Made in America” as top-quality craftsmanship, and the importance of supply chain collaboration.

This event is presented by the Vermont Technology Alliance, Generator, UVM Lane Series and Heritage Winooski Mill Museum, with sponsorship support from the UVM Office of the Vice President for Research, and PCC. More information and registration at http://www.vermonttechnologyalliance.org/event/mills_to_makers

Companion Events:

Lane Series Performance

This Lunch & Learn was inspired by the presentation of a film and live music performance entitled “Kannapolis: a Moving Portrait” presented by the UVM Lane Series that will take place at the UVM Recital Hall, March 3 at 7:30 p.m. Acclaimed composer, singer, and violinist Jenny Scheinman marries her live score with the captivating visual world of Depression-era filmmaker, H. Lee Waters. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit http://www.uvm.edu/laneseries/jenny_scheinman

Mill Museum Reception

4:30-5:30 pm, Champlain Mill, Winooski
Free and Open to the Public

The Heritage Winooski Mill Museum hosts a casual community get-together with Jacob Long, CEO of American Woolen Company to celebrate the history of American Woolen Co. in Winooski reception at the Champlain Mill, March 3, 4:30-5:30 p.m. More information at http://www.themillmuseum.org/

 

