Southern Vermont College to Host Girls & Women in Sports Day

News Release — Southern Vermont College

February 21, 2017

Contact:

Marion Whiteford, SVC Communications, 802-447-6388, [email protected]

(BENNINGTON, Vt.)— The Athletic Department and Office of Civic Engagement at Southern Vermont College (SVC) will host a Girls & Women in Sports Day on Sunday, March 5, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mountaineer Athletic Center. This event is a day of free clinics and interaction between SVC’s women athletes from lacrosse, basketball, volleyball and softball, and all aspiring athletes, ages 6 to 13. Sign-up is strongly encouraged but walk-ins are welcome.

This year marks the 31st anniversary of the annual National Girls & Women in Sports Day, a national observance celebrating the extraordinary achievements of women and girls in sports. This event will be an opportunity for young girls to connect with college student-athletes who are excelling in academics and in their sport. “Our women athletes are excited to share their skills with the young players of all abilities,” said Maria Francese, Coordinator of Student Involvement & Civic Engagement. “We hope young girls will walk away feeling inspired by women in sports and have the confidence that they can continue in athletics themselves.”

Registration and a continental breakfast begin at 9:30 a.m. After participants stretch and warm up, clinic rotations begin at 10:15 a.m. with soccer and lacrosse, volleyball, basketball, and the last rotation in softball takes place at 12:30 p.m.

A t-shirt, lunch and water are included. Parents are welcome to stay and watch. Equipment is provided by the College, but it is optional if someone wants to bring their own sports equipment.

For more information on this event, contact Coordinator of Student Involvement & Civic Engagement Maria Francese at [email protected] or 802-447-6328.