Rutland City Firefighters Endorse David Allaire for Mayor of Rutland

News Release — Rutland City Firefighters – International Association of Firefighters Local 2323

Feb. 20, 2017

Contact:

Seth Bride

[email protected]

Rutland City Firefighters – International Association of Firefighters Local 2323 endorses David Allaire for Mayor of the City of Rutland

Rutland, VT – On Wednesday February, 15th, 2017 Rutland City Firefighters – IAFF Local 2323 endorsed David Allaire’s candidacy for Mayor of the City of Rutland. Local 2323 represents the paid professional union firefighters of the City of Rutland Fire Department. Dave interviewed with Local 2323 on February 7th and received our endorsement soon after the mayoral debate that occurred on February 9th.

Local 2323 President Seth Bride stated:

“The members of Local 2323 feel it’s time for change at City Hall. Dave Allaire has shown true leadership and transparency during his time on the Board of Aldermen. Dave was opposed to the proposed fire department budget and the nature in which it was presented, and he played a vital role in securing additional funding to adequately staff the fire department. Rutland City Firefighters L2323 supports the transparency and leadership that Dave will bring to the Mayor’s Office; the same that he has shown during his 19 years on the Board and 9 as board president.”

Elections for Mayor of Rutland City are on Town Meeting Day, Tuesday March 7th, 2017.