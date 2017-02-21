 

Rutland City Firefighters Endorse David Allaire for Mayor of Rutland

Feb. 21, 2017, 9:39 pm by Leave a Comment

News Release — Rutland City Firefighters – International Association of Firefighters Local 2323
Feb. 20, 2017

Contact:
Seth Bride
[email protected]

Rutland City Firefighters – International Association of Firefighters Local 2323 endorses David Allaire for Mayor of the City of Rutland

Rutland, VT – On Wednesday February, 15th, 2017 Rutland City Firefighters – IAFF Local 2323 endorsed David Allaire’s candidacy for Mayor of the City of Rutland. Local 2323 represents the paid professional union firefighters of the City of Rutland Fire Department. Dave interviewed with Local 2323 on February 7th and received our endorsement soon after the mayoral debate that occurred on February 9th.

Local 2323 President Seth Bride stated:

“The members of Local 2323 feel it’s time for change at City Hall. Dave Allaire has shown true leadership and transparency during his time on the Board of Aldermen. Dave was opposed to the proposed fire department budget and the nature in which it was presented, and he played a vital role in securing additional funding to adequately staff the fire department. Rutland City Firefighters L2323 supports the transparency and leadership that Dave will bring to the Mayor’s Office; the same that he has shown during his 19 years on the Board and 9 as board president.”

Elections for Mayor of Rutland City are on Town Meeting Day, Tuesday March 7th, 2017.

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With: , ,
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Rutland City Firefighters Endorse David Allaire for Mayor of Rutland"