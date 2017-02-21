NorthCountry Federal Credit Union Partners With Lund’s Mother’s Day Ride and Walk for Children

News Release — NorthCountry Federal Credit Union

Feb. 21, 2017

Contact:

Sophia Shems

Tel: (802) 448-3617

E-mail: [email protected]

NorthCountry Federal Credit Union donates $10,000 to support Lund’s work with children and families in Vermont

South Burlington – 2/21/2017 – Lund is excited to welcome NorthCountry Federal Credit Union as the presenting sponsor for the 9th Annual Lund Mothers Day Ride and Walk for Children. The event takes place on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14, 2017 and offers four bike routes of varying lengths, and a walk. Over 250 riders are expected to participate in the ride which will be followed by festivities including food, fun, children’s activities, Mother’s Day themed activities and more Funds raised through corporate sponsorship and individual fundraising efforts directly support Lund’s education, treatment, family support and adoption programs that reach over 4,800 Vermonters each year.

“We are very pleased and grateful to welcome NorthCountry Federal Credit Union back as presenting sponsor for the Mother’s Day Ride and Walk for Children. We are so thankful for their continued commitment to support Lund’s life changing work. We’re excited for the ride to be back to Mother’s Day this year and look forward to seeing many families join us to celebrate their moms and all moms,” says Lund Executive Director Barbara Rachelson.

NorthCountry Federal Credit Union CEO, Bob Morgan, says, ““This event is a wonderful tribute to mothers, and aligns with our commitment to supporting organizations that contribute to the health and well-being of our neighbors. We are proud to return as a sponsor and support Lund’s mission.”

Registration for individuals, families, or teams is open now and walkers and riders of all abilities are welcome to sign up for a day of fun to benefit some of the most vulnerable families in Vermont. Take advantage of the early bird discount special, happening now through March 20th. To register or learn more about Lund’s Mother’s Day Ride and Walk for Children presented by NorthCountry Federal Credit Union, please visit www.bike.lundvt.org.

Lund helps children thrive by empowering families to break cycles of poverty, addiction and abuse. Lund offers hope and opportunity to families through education, treatment, family support and adoption. Lund is a member agency of the United Way of Northwest Vermont.

NorthCountry Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative providing the people of northern Vermont with financial services designed to provide convenience and value. It was organized in 1950. Deposits at the credit union are insured to $250,000 by the National Credit Union Administration.