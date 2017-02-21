Motivated Vermont High School Students Invited to Attend 2017 Governor’s Institutes

News Release — Governor’s Institutes

Feb. 20, 2017

Eleven Exciting Summer Institutes Offer 50+ Topics, Including New Addition in Architecture, Design, and Building

All VT Cities and Towns–All Vermont teenagers in grades 9th through 11th who love to learn can be nominated for the fun and prestigious summer programs offered by the Governor’s Institutes of Vermont! Applications are now open at www.giv.org/applynow.

Entering its 34th year of operation, the Governor’s Institutes offer enthusiastic young Vermonters the opportunity to dive in-depth into a topic they love, meet other students who share their interests, and experience a supportive collegiate environment. Each immersive program takes learning beyond the classroom and into the outside world, giving students the resources to dive deep into what excites them and try out potential careers in that field. Institute topics span the performing, media, production and visual arts, science, information technology, writing, mathematics, engineering, entrepreneurship, current events, and more.

A brand new Institute in Architecture, Design, and Building will be part of the 2017 offerings. Poised at the intersection of art and science, the new Institute will be taught by Norwich University faculty and professionals as students spend a week in residence on the Norwich campus. It will offer intrepid young visionaries the chance to design, plan, and build their own sustainable buildings.

“We are always investing in powerful new ways to connect Vermont’s youth with exciting pathways to fulfill their dreams,” says Executive Director Karen Taylor Mitchell. “Every passionate learner is likely to find something they’re interested in pursuing this summer at GIV.”

The Governor’s Institutes model ensures that finances and geography won’t be an obstacle for any interested Vermont resident. A sliding scale tuition goes down to $10 for people with financial need.

Students apply by filling out an application at www.giv.org/apply and requesting their school to nominate them. GIV Talent Scouts at every school, listed at www.giv.org/schoolcontacts, can provide more information.

The Governor’s Institutes of Vermont is a 34-year old nonprofit working in partnership with the Vermont Agency of Education, Vermont Department of Labor, VSAC, private donors, and all Vermont high schools. Get more information or donate to the GIV Scholarship Fund at 802-865-4448 or [email protected].