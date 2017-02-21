Montford Point marine honored in Montpelier - VTDigger

Nathaniel Boone, who was one of 20,000 blacks to integrate the Marines in the 1940s, was honored at the Vermont Statehouse on Friday.

Boone is the first Vermonter to receive accolades from all three branches of state government. The Vermont House, Gov. Phil Scott and the Vermont Supreme Court recognized Boone for his military service.

Boone served from 1946 to 1948 in the Negro Marines Corps at Montford Point, N.C., in one of the first groups of black Marines to receive training at Camp LeJeune. Prior to 1941, the camp did not accept African Americans or American Indians. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt that year issued an executive order allowing blacks to join the Marines Corps.

When Camp LeJeune began accepting blacks, the camp was segregated. All of the African American enlistees were trained at Montford Point. This was a new experience for Boone, who grew up in New Jersey where racial minorities were integrated. The commanding officers at Montford Point were white Southerners who taunted the black enlistments with racial epithets. Boone said that camp was snake-infested and he didn’t know which was worse: The white officers or the snakes.

Boone, 89, was one of 430 survivors awarded a Congressional Gold Medal in 2012.

The House passed a resolution in honor of Boone. Gov. Phil Scott issued a proclamation, declaring Friday Nathaniel Boone Day and honored the Marine as part of Black History Month. At the Vermont Supreme Court, Chief Justice Paul Reiber congratulated the Winhall resident on his service in the military and his service to the local community.

Boone recalled growing up poor in Englewood, New Jersey. The GI Bill, which enabled him to graduate from Bates College, was his ticket out of poverty. His father was gassed in combat in World War I and died at age 42 of his injuries. His mother was a maid. She died in her 50s.

He sold magazines and doughnuts to local businesses to help the family. “I still don’t like the taste of doughnuts,” he told a gathering at the Supreme Court.

A high school principal’s wife saw potential in Nate, who was a good student and a promising track athlete. She encouraged him to go to Bates, and he decided to enlist in the Marines so that he could afford to attend the school in Maine. There he met his wife, Harriet. The couple married in 1957 and honeymooned in Vermont.

“Many people our age used that [the GI Bill] as a way to step up in the world,” Harriet Boone said. “Otherwise you were left behind.”

Boone obtained a law degree from Boston University and practiced real estate and civil law in Hackensack, New Jersey.

They bought a second home in Winhall in 1972 and came every weekend with their two children. Eventually, they retired to Vermont where Boone threw himself into community service projects.

“Whatever came up he would jump right into and do it,” Harriet Boone said.

Boone is a retired board director at Hildene, the home of Robert Todd Lincoln in Manchester. He also served on the Manchester Music Festival, delivered meals for the Food Cupboard, helped the Manchester Historical Society become a nonprofit and counseled prisoners at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.