Maple Open House Weekend 2017 Features Sugarhouses and Maple Partnering Businesses

News Release — Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association

Feb. 20, 2017

Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association invites local breweries, distilleries, restaurants, inns and B&B’s to participate in maple promotion during annual statewide celebration

JERICHO, VT, February 20, 2017 – Maple Open House Weekend is celebrating its 16th year by expanding the weekend’s offerings and activities to include local partnering businesses who specialize in their own craft and support Vermont’s maple industry by including maple in their ingredients, on their menus, and offered for sale at their locations.

Sugarmakers throughout the state will open the doors of their sugarhouses on March 25th and 26th to educate and share with the public the process of making maple syrup from sap. Examples of activities offered at participating sugarhouses include sampling of syrup; tours of the sugarhouse and woods; traditional sugar-on-snow parties; and plenty of maple products to taste including maple donuts, maple cotton candy and maple creemees.

In efforts to include maple supporting businesses and collectively market maple’s expanding uses in beverages and dishes beyond the breakfast table, VMSMA invited Vermont companies to demonstrate how they uniquely feature maple and showcase its diversity as an ingredient. From sweet to savory, in richly dark beers to elegant cocktails, maple is highlighted as a key component of recipes and menus appearing throughout the weekend.

At the heart of the event, sugarhouses will continue to provide free and fun family entertainment and educational opportunities, giving visitors an inside view of the hard work Vermont sugarmakers put in each year as the leading maple syrup producing state in the nation.

The partnering businesses are working to bolster the draw of both a local crowd and tourists by expanding the appeal to a broader market of visitors who are interested in seeing how maple has found its way into Vermont craft breweries and distilleries, and as a revered ingredient inspiring chefs throughout the state. To ensure visitors make the most of the weekend, the event web page also provides a listing of lodging options that are uniquely Vermont.

For more information about the weekend and to see a listing of participating sugarhouses and partnering businesses, visit: www.vermontmaple.org/openhouse.